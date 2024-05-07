NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are two games on the docket tonight, which will be the standard for much of the second round. That doesn't leave us with a whole lot of options to comb through, but I still have some recommendations that might aid you when constructing your lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Rangers swept Washington in the first round and earned a 4-3 victory over Carolina in Game 5. New York's longest playoff winning streak for a single year was back in 1994 when the Rangers earned seven straight victories against the Islanders and Washington, so they're starting to close in on that mark. Of course, anything New York can do to draw comparisons to the 1994 squad will be welcomed by the Rangers given that's when they last won the Stanley Cup.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CAR ($7,700): Shesterkin has been an important part of the Rangers' early success, limiting the competition to 10 goals on 126 shots (.921 save percentage) over five playoff starts this year. The Rangers goaltender is gradually building an impressive postseason resume. Although he has a mediocre 18-14 career playoff record, he's posted a 2.38 GAA (goals against average) and a .928 save percentage in that span. With how good the team in front of him is, Shesterkin is a prime pick tonight.

VALUE PLAYS

Casey Mittelstadt, COL at DAL ($5,500): Mittelstadt provided fantastic value in the first round, supplying a goal and six points in five contests. A criticism that could be made against Colorado for much of the 2023-24 campaign is that the squad relied too heavily on its top line. Adding Mittelstadt from Buffalo on March 6 did a lot to address that concern, and it's paying off when it matters the most.

Jack Roslovic, NYR vs. CAR ($5,500): Roslovic will enter Tuesday's action on a six-game scoring streak in which he's provided six points, including two goals and three assists across five playoff appearances. Although his minutes have been limited to 11:59 of ice time in the postseason, Roslovic has gotten some use on the power play and a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider at even strength.

Andrew Cogliano, COL at DAL ($3,300): If you want an especially cheap option, Cogliano has recorded three assists over his last four contests. He doesn't typically do enough to be worthy of note – he had six goals and 19 points in 75 regular-season games – but you could take a chance on him while he's hot.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Vincent Trocheck (C - $7,800), Artemi Panarin (W - $9,500), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $6,000)

Trocheck has found his way onto the scoresheet in each of the Rangers' first five playoff contests, providing four goals and eight points in that span. That's spectacular production, but in the long run, Panarin should surpass him. The 32-year-old Panarin was superb in the regular season, supplying 49 goals and 120 points in 82 outings. He was limited to a goal over his first three playoff contests this year, but the winger is heating up with two goals and three points over his past two games.

Lafreniere rounds out the line. He's been a steady contributor in the playoffs with five assists across five appearances. He set career highs with 28 goals and 57 points in 82 regular-season contests. Meanwhile, Valeri Nichushkin has kicked off the playoffs by scoring seven goals in five contests, including at least one marker in each game.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at DAL ($7,800): Makar is on a seven-game scoring streak (three goals, 12 points) dating back to the regular season and has contributed two goals and seven assists in five playoff contests this year. He should continue to excel in the postseason if history is any guide – Makar has 18 markers and 74 points in 66 career playoff appearances.

Josh Manson, COL at DAL ($4,300): Manson wasn't anything special in the regular season from an offensive perspective, finishing with eight goals and 25 points across 76 outings. However, he's found another level in the playoffs, providing two goals and five points in five games. Manson's hot streak shouldn't be expected to last, but he's a great choice for now.

