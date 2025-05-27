This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule for Tuesday, lineups will consist of one Captain, carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap comes in at $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. Dallas) is the Moneyline favorite for Game 4 on Tuesday after winning the last two meetings to take a 2-1 series lead over the Stars. The over/under for Tuesday's matchup is 6.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. DAL ($16,800): McDavid has notched two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak. He has two multi-point efforts and 10 shots on net in three outings versus Dallas. McDavid is the postseason leader with 17 helpers and 22 points through 14 contests.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. DAL ($12,900): Bouchard has two tallies and three helpers across his three-game point spree. He has added four shots and five blocks over that stretch. Bouchard leads all blueliners in scoring this postseason with six goals and 17 points in 14 appearances.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. DAL ($9,400): Skinner has stopped 58 of 59 shots in two straight victories over the Stars. He has four victories this postseason, including three via shutouts, but Sunday's Game 3 triumph was his first while allowing a goal. Skinner made 33 saves and has plenty of upside if his hot play continues. Still, his inconsistency this postseason makes him a slightly risky option.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at EDM ($9,000): Oettinger is coming off a poor showing in Game 3 but has plenty of bounce-back potential. Even though he hasn't been superb against Edmonton this round, he has faced the most shots (470) and has the most saves (426) this postseason. If Dallas rebounds in Game 4 on Tuesday, Oettinger will likely play a significant role.

Jason Robertson, DAL at EDM ($8,200): Robertson has notched one goal and one assist in his last three appearances. He had the lone goal for Dallas in Game 3 and co-led the team with five shots. Robertson appears to be gaining momentum after missing the opening round of the playoffs because of a knee injury.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. DAL ($7,800): Nugent-Hopkins has registered three straight multi-point efforts going into Tuesday night's action, compiling two goals, five assists and nine shots. He has collected five markers and 16 points through 14 outings this postseason. Nugent-Hopkins can also be stacked with McDavid.

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. DAL ($7,600): Hyman broke out in Game 3 with two goals on four shots and one assist in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Stars. He went three consecutive contests without a point before that performance. Hyman can be paired with McDavid and/or Nugent-Hopkins on Tuesday.

Tyler Seguin, DAL at EDM ($6,000): Seguin sits first on the Stars with two goals and three points through three games versus Edmonton. He hasn't reached the scoresheet in the last two matches but had two shots in Game 3. Seguin has compiled four goals and eight points in nine postseason meetings versus the Oilers.

