NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, June 10

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The rats rained down during Game 3, as the Panthers earned a win. Now, it's time for Game 4 on Saturday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT. You have $125 in salary for your five-player roster. One player will be your Superstar, and they will earn you 1.5 times the points. Here is the roster I landed on for Game 4.

SUPERSTAR

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at FLA ($24): Nobody is hotter than Marchessault, who has potted 13 goals in the playoffs, tied with Leon Draisaitl for most in the postseason. Man, Draisaitl was really killing it there, huh? Anyway, all 13 of those goals for Marchessault have come in his last 13 games, and he is on a four-game goal streak (and eight-game point streak) for good measure.

FLEX

Jack Eichel, VGK at FLA ($31): Riding alongside Marchessault? That would be his center Eichel. The two are tied with 23 points to lead the Golden Knights. While Eichel hasn't scored a goal in a bit, he has five assists in this series, including three on the power play. The Panthers' penalty kill is down to 14th among playoff teams.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. VGK ($23): A 40-goal scorer who tallied six goals early in the playoffs, Verhaeghe had a drought there wherein he went five games without a goal. Then, he picked up a massive goal in Game 3, not to mention an assist. Verhaeghe clearly has a skill for lighting the lamp, and he's riding high heading into another home game.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. VGK ($23): Montour's goal drought was longer than Verhaeghe's, but he two lit the lamp on Game 3. My main reason to be encouraged regarding the defenseman is his activity offensively, though. Montour leads the Panthers with 70 shots on net in 19 games, and only Marchessault has more shots on net for Vegas.

Mark Stone, VGK at FLA ($22): Stone has been red hot in this series, having picked up at least one point in every game in the Stanley Cup Finals. On top of that, he's put 13 shots on net against the Panthers. Both of his points in Game 3 were on the power play, and as I noted the Panthers are 14th in penalty-kill percentage this postseason.

