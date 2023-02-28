NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's the final day of February, and the NHL is closing things out with a bang. There are 10 games on the docket Tuesday, and here are the players to target and to avoid, for your DFS lineups. Let's end February with some DFS success out there!

GOALIE

Tristan Jarry, PIT at NAS ($33): Jarry does have a bad start to his name since returning from injury, but that was against the Oilers. That's understandable. On the season, Jarry has a .917 save percentage. The Predators have averaged 2.91 goals per game, which is in the bottom 10, and injuries and trades have the team heading in a negative direction offensively.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. FLA ($36): When these two teams square off it tends to be exciting, but the Lightning can feel confident having Vasilevskiy available in goal. That being said, the Panthers are primed to really challenge the Russian goalie. Florida has averaged 3.41 goals per game, which ranks eight. That's good! However, they have also averaged a league-high 36.6 shots on net per contest. The Panthers put opposing goalies to the test.

CENTER

Matty Beniers, SEA at STL ($17): Beniers has two points in three of his last five outings. The Calder favorite is facing a Blues team that seems primarily focused on improving their chances of drafting a Beniers of their own. St. Louis has a 3.63 GAA and has been dealing away talent as much as any team.

CENTER TO AVOID

Bo Horvat, NYI at MIN ($25): Horvat hasn't really slowed down since being dealt to the Islanders, though Mathew Barzal's injury makes his line less impressive. I am assuming the Wild will be starting Filip Gustavsson, because his play this year has been too undeniable to keep splitting his time with Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson has a 2.11 GAA and .928 save percentage.

WING

Clayton Keller, ARI vs. CHI ($18): Several Coyotes are on the trade block, but Keller is not one of them. He's a cornerstone for this team's future, one with 15 points over his last nine games for good measure. Chicago is in the bottom seven in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest, but it is also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

Jack Quinn, BUF vs. CLM ($15): With Alex Tuch out week-to-week, Quinn is up on Buffalo's top line. He also picked up two assists in his last game, and I do not think that is a coincidence. The Blue Jackets are 30th in GAA and shots on goal allowed per contest, which just adds to Quinn's appeal.

WINGS TO AVOID

Mats Zuccarello, MIN vs. NYI ($22): Kirill Kaprizov feels almost matchup-proof, but Zuccarello is not quite on that level. He's no slouch, and effectively a point-per-game player, but that doesn't mean he can't be held off the score sheet. Ilya Sorokin has a 2.41 GAA and .924 save percentage, and the Islanders have the sixth-ranked penalty kill. Zuccarello, meanwhile, has picked up 25 of his 57 points on the power play.

Adrian Kempe, LOS at WPG ($19): Kempe may beat the 35 goals he scored last year, though he doesn't have a goal in his last five games. After a bad start, Connor Hellebuyck got a rare day off. With a little rest, the American netminder bring a 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage to this matchup. The Jets have the second-ranked penalty kill for good measure.

DEFENSE

Owen Power, BUF vs. CLM ($17): Power has played a ton as a rookie, having averaged 23:36 per game in ice time. He only has 22 points in 55 games, but he has an assist in each of his last two outings. Additionally, Rasmus Dahlin is day-to-day, and based on Buffalo's last game, Power is going to take those minutes. Those minutes would be coming against a Blue Jackets team with a 3.68 GAA and that has allowed 35.0 shots on net per contest.

Torey Krug, STL vs. SEA ($14): Krug has had trouble staying on the ice, but he's healthy right now. He's also in his typical role on the top power-play unit. The American defenseman has averaged 2:48 per game with the extra man and has 11 power-play points in 41 games. Seattle doesn't allow a lot of shots, but it has the 30th-ranked penalty kill and have a 3.15 GAA due to iffy goaltending.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Noah Dobson, NYI at MIN ($19): It's been a tough stretch for Dobson. He's a power-play maven with 16 points with the extra man in 59 games. However, in three of his last five games he was playing either the Bruins or Jets, the two top penalty kills. Now, he gets only a slightly softer opponent. The Wild have the seventh-ranked penalty kill, and having Gustavsson and his 2.11 GAA and .928 save percentage makes that penalty kill tougher.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. BOS ($18): Sure, the Bruins are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but I am still not messing with the NHL's best defensive team. That goes double given that Jeremy Swayman started Monday. This leaves Linus Ullmark for this matchup, and he has an 1.86 GAA and .938 save percentage, both of which top the NHL. Sorry, Rasmus, but Tuesday is not looking good for you.

