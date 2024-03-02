NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are eight NHL games Saturday night, but picking out your DFS lineups doesn't have to drive you crazy. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your contest lineups. Good luck!

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. PIT ($25): Markstrom is potentially the top goalie on the trade market, and he's played like a guy who will bring in quite the haul in a transaction. The Swede has a 2.12 GAA and .931 save percentage in his last nine outings. While the Penguins are in the top 10 in shots on net per game, they are 22nd in goals per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. MON ($35): The Canadiens aren't a tough matchup. They are basically a one-line team. However, this salary is just too high for Vasilevskiy. He has an .896 save percentage on the season, and the Russian has been even worse recently. Over his last 13 outings, Vasilevskiy has an .887 save percentage.

CENTER

Charlie Coyle, BOS at NYI ($20): Coyle has 21 goals and 29 assists in 61 games. Not only that, but he's currently getting to skate between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on the top line, which is a great place to be. While Coyle admittedly doesn't shoot a ton, and is on the second power-play unit, the Islanders are 31st in shots on net allowed per game and last in penalty-kill percentage, so that's still a slight plus.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sidney Crosby, PIT at CGY ($34): Jake Guentzel? Bryan Rust? They're both injured. That's not good for Crosby, in terms of linemates. Sure, there's always the power play, and Crosby has six power-play points in his last 11 games. Alas, the Flames have a top-five penalty kill, so there's not much of an avenue there either.

WING

Steven Stamkos, TAM vs. MON ($24): Stamkos has slowed down a bit recently, but he's still Steven Stamkos. On the season he has 24 goals on 180 shots on net with 27 assists in 59 games as well. That includes 28 points with the extra man. As for the Canadiens, they are in the bottom six in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage.

Jamie Benn, DAL vs. SAN ($16): Benn's had a tough-luck season after a resurgent 33-goal campaign last year. He only has nine goals, but on 8.2 percent shooting. Benn does have five assists in his last seven games, though. Of course, there's also the fact the Sharks have a 3.86 GAA, comfortably last in the NHL. That helps.

WINGS TO AVOID

Mitchell Marner, TOR vs. NYR ($27): Marner has, as per usual, been productive on the power play. He's tallied 23 of his 73 points with the extra man. The Rangers, on the other hand, have a top-five penalty kill, and have also only allowed 29.6 shots on net per game.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK At BUF ($23): Marchessault's already hit a personal high in goals thanks to 15.8 percent shooting, well above his career 11.5 percent mark. However, the Sabres have held opponents to 29.1 shots on goal per game. Not only that, but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has emerged as a top-notch goalie as well. Over his last 18 games, Luukkonen has an 1.84 GAA and .934 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Mike Matheson, MON at TAM ($20): I mentioned, in suggesting you avoid Vasilevskiy, his .887 save percentage in his last 13 games. How to target that lackluster play in Tampa's net? Matheson is a fine choice. He has 43 points and 148 shots on net through 60 games, with 12 points in his last 15 contests.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. CLM ($18): Jones has two assists in his last three games. On top of that, he's put a hefty 30 shots on net over his last eight outings. The Blue Jackets have allowed 33.4 shots on net per contest, and also have a 3.68 GAA. That latter number ranks 31st in the NHL.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Erik Karlsson, PIT at CGY ($24): Karlsson has started to contribute on the power play in the way the Penguins were hoping. He has tallied six of the 10 points he's managed over his last 13 games with the extra man. However, as previously mentioned, the Flames have a top-five penalty kill, and also the red-hot Markstrom in net.

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at BUF ($22): The return of Shea Theodore hasn't hurt Pietrangelo's production too much yet, but it has cut into his minutes, especially on the power play. Pietrangelo has played under a minute with the extra man in three of his last four outings. The Sabres, meanwhile, have gotten great goaltending from Luukkonen. As I noted, the Finn has an .934 save percentage over his last 18 games.

