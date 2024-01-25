NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 25

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are nine games in the NHL on Thursday. Philadelphia visits Detroit, Tampa Bay hosts Arizona, Boston travels to Ottawa, the Islanders are in Montreal, New Jersey takes on Carolina, Minnesota hosts Nashville, Anaheim visits Dallas, Chicago plays in Edmonton and Calgary is home to Columbus. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. CHI ($26): Skinner has been on an amazing streak, winning 11 straight games. He has a .949 save percentage during the streak, giving up only 16 goals on 313 shots. Skinner got off to a horrible start and the Oilers were definitely looking into acquiring another goaltender, but his sensational play has put the Oilers back into the Stanley Cup hunt. Overall. Skinner is 22-9-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Chicago has scored only 103 goals in 47 games, 31st in the NHL. Should Calvin Pickard get a rare start, I would also go with him.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Joonas Korpisalo, OTT vs. BOS ($26): Korpisalo has played well of late, going 3-0-1 in his last four games. But the competition has not been strong as he has defeated Montreal twice and San Jose once, while losing in overtime to Winnipeg. Korpisalo has a much tougher matchup Thursday against Boston, second in the NHL standings with 67 points. Korpisalo is 10-15-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .889 save percentage – not exactly the cream of the crop when it comes to NHL goaltending.

CENTER

Dylan Larkin, DET vs. PHI ($23): Larkin picked up a goal and an assist Tuesday, increasing his point streak to nine games. He has six goals and 12 points with 27 shots on goal during the streak, giving the 27-year-old, 19 goals and 43 points in 41 games. There are better centers to take, but his relatively low price will allow you to fill out the rest of your roster with better players. Larkin had a goal and an assist in his lone game against the Flyers on Dec. 22.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mikael Backlund, CGY vs. CLS ($21): Backlund has only one assist in his last four games as the Flames have lost four straight contests. The 34-year-old center had a career year in 2022-23, scoring 19 times and added 37 assists, but it has been a different story this season, as he has only 10 goals and 25 points in 47 outings. He is seeing third-line time as has averaged 1:55 per game on the power play.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. CHI ($26): Hyman is closing in on his career high in goals, as he has 28 tallies in 42 games. He set his personal mark last season with 36 goals as he has really clicked with Connor McDavid. Hyman set a personal record in 2022-23 with 83 points and he could surpass that mark this season, as he already had 45 points in 42 games.

Claude Giroux, OTT vs. BOS ($21): Giroux has been a gem since he inked a three-year deal with the Senators in July of 2022. Giroux had a career-best 35 goals last season (chipping in with 44 assists) and is only slightly behind his points per game average this season, as he has 40 points in 43 contests. Giroux plays on the top line with Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris and is also seeing first power-play time.

WINGS TO AVOID

Blake Coleman, CGY vs. CLS ($26): Coleman has already set a career high in points with 39, in just 47 outings this season. He has been great as a member of the third line, but his lack of power-play time (averaging only 51 seconds per game) will severely limit his potential offensively. Coleman has only one assist in his last three games. There are better options at his price.

Warren Foegele, EDM vs. CHI ($24): Foegele has been somewhat hot with three goals and five points in his last three games, but he had only two assists in his previous six contests. Foegele is seeing second-line action with Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane and recently moved up to the second power-play unit. Foegele has 10 goals and 26 points in 43 games, but only one goal on the power play. Foegele is too expensive to use Thursday.

DEFENSE

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. CHI ($23): Bouchard has gone three straight games with nary a point, but still has 11 goals and 42 points in 43 games this season. He is only one point away from equaling his personal high in points, set two seasons ago. Bouchard has been a stud on the power play ever since Tyson Barrie left at the trade deadline last season, picking up two goals and five assists in 19 games in 2022-23, as well as five goals and 20 points this season.

Luke Hughes, NJ at CAR ($14): Hughes has only a goal and two assists in 10 games, since the calendar changed to 2024, but the rookie is quarterbacking the top power play and has four goals and 12 points with the man advantage. He has eight goals and 25 points this season. Hughes is already a very good offensive defenseman, and he is only going to get better.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Olen Zellweger, ANA at DAL ($23): This is an awfully high price to pay for a defenseman who made his NHL debut Wednesday. Granted, Zellweger did pick up a power-play assist with two shots on goal in just 13:42 of action, but there are plenty of better options at this time. Zellweger did manage to pick up 25 points in 34 AHL games, which is quite good, but it doesn't necessarily mean that it will translate into similar points at the NHL level.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. NJ ($22): Burns was a stud for five games after the Christmas break, scoring three times while adding six assists in just five games, but the 38-year-old defenseman has only three assists in his last seven games, giving him eight goals and 26 points in 46 contests.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.