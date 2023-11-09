NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, Nov. 9

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are 11 games on a busy Thursday night in the NHL. Boston is home to the Islanders while Minnesota faces the Rangers in New York. Detroit hosts Montreal, Vancouver plays the tired Senators in Ottawa, Chicago is in Tampa Bay, Dallas travels to Columbus, Winnipeg is home to Nashville, Arizona travels to St. Louis, Seattle is in Colorado, San Jose hosts Edmonton while a rested Pittsburgh team is in LA. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM at SJ ($27): Skinner is the undisputed No. 1 goaltender in Edmonton, now that Jack Campbell was sent to the AHL. Skinner has been mediocre this season, going 1-4-1 with a 3.99 GAA and .856 save percentage, but he will be facing the worst team in the NHL this season. The Sharks are 1-10-1, scoring only 14 times while giving up 56 goals. The Oilers will get back on track Thursday with Skinner being a primary beneficiary.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Mackenzie Blackwood, SJ vs. EDM ($22): Blackwood finally won his first game of the season Tuesday but don't expect him to go back-to-back as he is facing Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers. Blackwood is 1-6-1 with a 4.27 GAA and .892 save percentage after his 38-save performance Tuesday in a 2-1 win over the Flyers.

CENTER

Dylan Larkin, DET vs. MON ($23): Larkin is off to another great start with five goals and 17 points in 13 contests this season. Larkin centers Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond as well as leading the first power play. Larkin is a top center and is a great price Thursday.

CENTER TO AVOID

Adam Lowry, WPG vs. NSH ($16): Lowry is having a nice season with eight points in 12 games, but has points in only one of his last four games. Lowry is centering the Jets' third line and is seeing no time on the power play.

WING

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN at NYR ($33): Kaprizov has a three-game points streak, after being held off the scoresheet in his three previous tilts. He has four goals and 12 points in 12 games this season. He had 87 goals and 183 points in 148 games over the last two seasons and is one of the top-five wingers in the NHL at this time.

Kyle Connor, WPG vs. NSH ($25): Connor has eight goals and four assists in 12 games this season, including three goals and five points in his last three games. Connor plays on the top line as well as the top power play with the Jets. He had 78 goals and 95 assists in 161 games over the last two seasons.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex DeBrincat, DET vs. MON ($23): DeBrincat has nine goals and 14 points in 13 games, but a closer look shows that the former Chicago and Ottawa winger has only one helper in his last six games. DeBrincat got off to an amazing start this season, but has slumped tremendously of late.

Brad Marchand, BOS vs. NYI ($30): Marchand has six goals and 11 points in 12 games but has only two goals and a pair of assists in his last seven contests. Marchand only had a goal and an assist in three games against the Islanders last season.

DEFENSE

Evan Bouchard, EDM at SJ ($21): Bouchard's fantasy value increased exponentially last season at the trade deadline, when Tyson Barrie was sent to Nashville, making Bouchard the quarterback of the first power play. Bouchard had five goals and 16 points in his final 19 regular-season games last year and has three goals and 10 points in 11 games this season, including a goal and five assists on the power play.

Jakob Chychrun, OTT vs. VAN ($19): Chychrun had a goal and an assist with a plus-4 rating in Toronto on Wednesday, giving the talented defenseman five goals and 11 points in 11 games this season. Chychrun saw his five-game points streak end Saturday, but he picked it right back up in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Erik Karlsson, PIT at LA ($26): While Karlsson's stats look good thus far with two goals and nine points in 11 games, he has slumped immensely this season compared to his 25-goal, 101-point 2022-23 campaign. Karlsson was held to only two assists in three games against the Kings last season. Karlsson is an offensive force on the blue line, but his cost is too high Thursday to justify placing him in your DFS lineup.

Justin Schultz, SEA at COL ($17): Schultz has two goals and six points in 13 games this season. He is on the second Kraken power play and has two helpers with the man advantage. Schultz has had one very good NHL season, but that was back in 2016-17 when he had 51 points in 78 games with the Penguins.

