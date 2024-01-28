NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 28

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

I hope you enjoyed Saturday's busy day of NHL action. We won't see a similar day for over a week. The schedule is light the next few days, and then we have the All-Star break. There are two games on the docket Sunday, and the first starts at 2 p.m. EST. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Joey Daccord, SEA vs. CLM ($24): With only four goalies available and Columbus a no-go on that front, I figured I'd just keep it simple. Daccord has posted a 2.37 GAA and .920 save percentage while the Blue Jackets are below-average in terms of goal scoring. On top of that, they're on the road for the second day of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. LOS ($29): Binnington has done well sometimes, but he still lists a 2.97 GAA and .907 save percentage. The Kings have slipped of late in terms of wins and particularly in net, but they're still talented offensively. They're middling in terms of goals, yet maintain a third-ranked 33.9 shots per game. Binnington should be busy, and I don't want to bet on him standing on his head.

CENTER

Brayden Schenn, STL vs. LOS ($17): Schenn's endured a tough season, but he's recently turned it around with at least a point in eight of his last nine outings. I mentioned the Kings have regressed defensively, but that's been Cam Talbot's issue considering his 3.49 GAA and .887 save percentage the last 15 games. When David Rittich plays, he's performed admirably though he's also made 181 NHL appearances over eight seasons with a career .905 save percentage. Consider me skeptical he can keep this going.

CENTER TO AVOID

Matty Beniers, SEA vs. CLM ($16): The Blue Jackets are an easy matchup, and Beniers is the reigning Calder winner. But in his return from IR, he was slotted in as fourth-line center. It's been a sophomore slump, and maybe the Kraken want to ease him back in to hope he can find his form. So for now, even in an easy matchup, I'd avoid Beniers.

WING

Adrian Kempe, LOS at STL ($25): Kempe has potted 16 goals this season, even though he only has two on the power play after 11 of those last year. That being said, he's added 11 assists with the extra man. St. Louis is one of three teams on the fringes of the bottom-10 in penalty-kill percentage, so there isn't much threat there to Kempe.

Jordan Eberle, SEA vs. CLM ($20): Here's a Kraken player I do want against the Jackets! Eberle has racked up seven points over his last seven games. He still has a 7.7 shooting percentage on the year, so more puck luck should arrive - possibly as soon as Sunday with the Blue Jackets sitting 29th in shots allowed and 31st in GAA.

WINGS TO AVOID

Trevor Moore, LOS at STL ($19): Moore has recorded 21 goals across 46 games. And while his 13.5 shooting percentage is by no means gaudy, he came into this season with a career 8.3 mark. On top of that, Moore's not on the top power play and has only posted five points with the extra man. As he'll be on the road and may not see the Blues' penalty kill much, I'd have him down my list of options.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at SEA ($15): Gaudreau is still a big name and a solid producer of points, though his peak days are probably behind him. And he'll be playing for a second straight night facing Joey Daccord and his a .920 save percentage. That probably doesn't help.

DEFENSE

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. CLM ($24): Dunn's made it easy to figure out some of his averages as he's put 88 shots on net and blocked 44 shots in 44 games while also tallying 36 points. The Blue Jackets are 31st in GAA and will be the road for the second game of a back-to-back, giving Dunn a chance to add to that offensive total.

Drew Doughty, LOS at STL ($20): Doughty is very much a power-play producer, though the veteran still logs a lot of minutes at even-strength. When it comes to scoring, the man advantage is where he shines having notched 11 points - including seven in his last 11 matchups - after 27 last season. The Blues have that below-average penalty kill I've mentioned, and you can bet Doughty will be on the ice when St. Louis goes shorthanded.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Zach Werenski, CLM at SEA ($23): Even though Werenski only recently returned from a lengthy injury absence, it's still not easy to be a minutes-eating defenseman when you just played Saturday - especially with both being on the road. He's good at putting pucks on goal, but the Kraken have only allowed 29.6 shots per game. And of course, there's Joey Daccord and that .920 save percentage.

Scott Perunovich, STL vs. LOS ($11): Perunovich has taken a role on the lead power play and has registered three points in his last five games - all with the extra man. But even with the Kings not getting Vezina-caliber play from Cam Talbot, they still boast the league's top penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.