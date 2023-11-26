NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Yahoo is hoping you're ready to go early on a Sunday as its main slate of DFS contests covers all five games with the first puck drop at 1 p.m. EST. If you're already up and ready to go before football begins, you'll have time to get your NHL lineups in. These recommendations will hopefully help expedite the process.

GOALIE

Jordan Binnington, STL at CHI ($29): I'm not surprised Binnington has regressed toward a more expected level of play after a hot start, but I still have hope here. And that may be based entirely in the matchup as the Blackhawks will likely end the year 31st in goals and shots per game having already averaged 2.61 and 27.3 in each category.

GOALIE TO AVOID

John Gibson, ANA at EDM ($30): The Oilers have started to put their slow start behind them, and Gibson has struggled since a hot run where he's now down to a 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage. These are still decent numbers, but also a reflection of him slowing down. Coming into this season, I would've never rostered Gibson on the road against the Oilers. Nothing has changed that for me.

CENTER

J.T. Compher, DET vs. MIN ($17): Compher doesn't shoot much, yet the secondary center has produced 12 points across 10 games. His goal scoring has come with an outsized shooting percentage, but he can keep dishing out helpers - especially in a matchup like this. Filip Gustavsson is projected be in goal for the Wild, and he's posted a 4.04 GAA and .882 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Ryan Hartman, MIN at DET ($18): In the past, Hartman would find himself centering the Wild's first line. These days, he's on the wing of the third trio and receiving limited power-play time. Hartman has only notched an assist over his last six outings, which won't earn him a promotion anytime soon. Alex Lyon has only played in two games this year and his numbers don't tell us much, though he produced a .913 save percentage the last three seasons.

WING

Pavel Buchnevich, STL at CHI ($19): Buchnevich took a little while to get going after missing a couple games, but he's definitely in form now with six goals and four assists from his last eight outings. The Blackhawks have a 3.67 GAA and have allowed 33.3 shots per game, so Buchnevich has a good chance of staying productive.

Alex Iafallo, WPG at NAS ($16): Iafallo joined the Jets from the Kings and is skating on the first line and top power-play unit. It's his 3:31 per game on the power play that sticks out to me as the Predators maintain a bottom-five penalty kill.

WINGS TO AVOID

Filip Forsberg, NAS vs. WPG ($28): This is a lofty salary to shell out given Forsberg and the Predators face the toughest matchup Sunday. Connor Hellebuyck took a few games to find his footing, but he's cruising now with a 2.23 GAA and .923 save percentage across 12 appearances. That includes a .935 in seven road starts, so it hasn't all been home cooking.

Matt Boldy, MIN at COL ($19): I watched the Wild-Avalanche on Friday and Boldy was yanked all around the lineup, moved off the top power play, and the announcers were repeatedly noting how he's struggled and how the coaching staff is trying to light a fire under him. Indeed, he has all of one goal this season and played13:17 against Colorado. I'm steering clear for now.

DEFENSE

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET vs. MIN ($17): Gostisbehere started on fire before cooling down, though he did record two assist in his last outing. They both came on the man-advantage, where the veteran has averaged 3:53 during that situation. And that's perfect as the Wild sit last on the penalty kill.

Brady Skjei, CAR vs. CLM ($14): The Blue Jackets rank bottom-10 in GAA and shots allowed, but top-five on the penalty kill. Skjei doesn't participate on the power play and has six points from his last eight games.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Roman Josi, NAS vs. WPG ($27): Josi lists a salary $5 higher than any other defenseman. That's too steep for me given this matchup. As previously noted, Hellebuyck has a 2.23 GAA and .923 save percentage in his last 12 appearances.

Darnell Nurse, EDM vs. ANA ($17): I don't think Gibson's hot start is indicative of anything long-term, but Nurse has been ice cold. He hasn't recorded a point over his last five games - with six shots during this stretch - and only one from seven.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.