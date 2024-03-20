NHL Parlay Picks for Wednesday, March 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Wednesday, March 20

The National Hockey League has three games on tap Wednesday night, with a doubleheader on TNT. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals battle in the early window on the national telecast at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings tangle at 10 p.m. ET in the late game.

The choices might not be great, but we have a handful of possibilities for a successful parlay. Let's get started!

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Maple Leafs at Capitals

The Maple Leafs (38-20-9) are coming off a 4-3 loss in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, as a third-period rally came up just short. Toronto was down 3-0, and made a game of it, but the hole it dug early was just too deep.

The Capitals (33-25-9) polished off the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Monday night, winning for the third consecutive game to cap off a successful 3-2-0 road trip. The Caps are back on home ice where they've won four of the past five outings, including 4-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks in the most recent skate at Capital One Arena on March 9.

This is just the second meeting of the season between these teams. The Leafs won 4-1 in Washington on Oct. 24. The two sides will meet again on March 28 in Toronto for the third and final meeting.

It's likely Joseph Woll (9-7-1, 2.89 GAA, .911 SV%) will get the starting nod in between the pipes for the Leafs, and he has allowed four or more goals in each of his past two starts, both losses. The Caps have confirmed Charlie Lindgren (18-11-5, 2.59 GAA, .915 SV%, 4 SO) will get the start in the crease for them. He has been the backstop in all three wins, and the Caps are 5-1 in his past six assignments.

Due to the goaltender situation, and the fact the Leafs are down one of their big guns with Mitchell Marner dealing with an ankle injury, the Caps are the lean here.

Capitals ML (+114 at FanDuel)

Coyotes at Stars

The Coyotes (28-35-5) travel to meet the Stars (41-19-9) in the only non-nationally televised (non-TNT) game on the schedule.

The Stars have won five straight in the series, outscoring the Coyotes 24-9. Dallas has covered the puck line in four of those five meetings as the favorite, while hanging on for a 4-3 OT win in the first meeting this season on Nov. 14 in the Metroplex.

Arizona enters this game with back-to-back 4-1 victories over the Detroit Red Wings on the road, and the New Jersey Devils at home, both as moderate underdogs. They're also a respectable 5-4-0 in the past nine games, while winning three of the past five outings on the road.

The Stars have picked up victories in six of the past eight outings, although they've lost twice in the past three games on home ice. However, they picked a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings last time out. The Stars are still the play, but the moneyline is way too steep, costing nearly three times your return at most shops. Back the favorites on the puck line instead.

Stars ML (-1.5, -113 at FanDuel)

Wild at Kings

The Wild (34-27-8) meet the Kings (35-22-11) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Kings have won three of the past four in this series, but two of those wins are by a single goal. In fact, regardless of winner, six of the past nine in the series have been one-goal games, so expect a tight affair.

Minnesota picked up a 4-0 win in Anaheim last night behind Filip Gustavsson, but it will be Marc-Andre Fleury getting the nod in L.A. The Wild have won six of the past eight games, going 6-0-2, with at least one point in each of games since March 3.

The Kings paddled the Blackhawks 6-2 on home ice on Tuesday, cashing the Over. The Under is still 5-1 in the past six games, and 12-3-1 in the past 16 outings.

Since both teams are playing on no rest, the legs could be a little heavy, and the play is to go low.

Under 5.5 (-104 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg Parlay (+691 at FanDuel)

Capitals ML (+114) vs. Maple Leafs

Stars PL (-1.5, -113) vs. Coyotes

Under 5.5 (-104) - Wild at Kings

2-Leg Parlay (+303 at BetMGM)