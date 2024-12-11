NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Drake Batherson Over 2.5 Shots on Goal vs. Anaheim - 7:30 p.m. ET

Batherson has registered three shots on goal in just 10 of his 27 games this season, so there is certainly reason for skepticism here. However, the Ducks lead the NHL in shots allowed per game at 32.8. The forward has just two shots in the previous clash between these two clubs Dec. 1 but will get the benefit of playing at home this time around. There are also a couple of goblin SOG plays for Ottawa you could consider, including Josh Norris (1.5) and Jake Sanderson (1.5).

Linus Ullmark Under 24 Saves vs. Anaheim - 7:30 p.m. ET

On the other end of the shots allowed scale from the Ducks are the Senators, who are limiting the opposition to just 27.3 shot per game, good enough for the seventh-fewest in the league. As such, it could be a slow evening for the Senators' netminder, though he did have to make 34 saves in that aforementioned reverse fixture Dec. 1.

Adam Fox Under 1.5 Blocked Shots at Buffalo - 7:00 p.m. ET

It might seem unlikely for the defenseman who is leading the Rangers in ice time (22:59 per game) not to pick up just two blocks but a lot of those minutes come with the man advantage where Fox certainly shouldn't be needing to block shots. That's reflected in his game log by the fact that he has registered two or more shots in just eight of his 27 games this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.