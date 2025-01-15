NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Jan. 15

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

arFor the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Sebastian Aho Over 8 Faceoffs Won at Buffalo - 6:00 p.m. ET

Aho has recorded at least eight faceoffs won in 24 of his 44 games this year, including three of his last five. As a whole, the Sabres have struggled in this category all season, posting a 47.9 faceoff win percentage, fifth-worst in the NHL. Meanwhile, Aho has the second-best percentage on his team (56.5) while trailing only Jordan Staal in total faceoff wins with 368 this season.

Andrei Svechnikov Over 1.5 Hits at Buffalo - 6:00 p.m. ET

Known more for his scoring upside, Svechnikov is currently on a five-game point streak. The 24-year-old winger also offers a decent level of physicality. He's reached the 140-hit threshold in each of his last three seasons and has already dished out 86 in 44 games this year. Look for Svechnikov to continue hammering the Sabres in this one.

Evan Bouchard Over 2.5 Shots at Minnesota - 8:30 p.m. ET

When you are working on the No. 1 power-play unit in Edmonton, you are almost guaranteed to put up shots and points -- a role that saw Bouchard rack up 220 shots over 81 games (2.7 average) last season. The defenseman is already logging big minutes for the Oilers this season but could be leaned on even more Wednesday if Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is also unable to play. There should be plenty of opportunity for Bouchard to put pucks on net.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.