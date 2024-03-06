NHL Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, March 6

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Wednesday, March 6

The National Hockey League has just three games on tap for Wednesday night, with two of the contests nationally televised on TNT. We'll try to build a handful of parlays to win big and build that bankroll for the stretch run. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Sabres vs Maple Leafs

The Sabres (29-29-4) travel to meet the Maple Leafs (35-18-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto at 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

On paper, this looks to be a mismatch, but the series history says otherwise. Buffalo picked up a 9-3 win on Dec. 21 in the most recent meeting at KeyBank Arena in western New York, while posting a 6-4 win at Scotiabank Arena in the first meeting on Nov. 4. That's 15 goals in two wins against the Maple Leafs for a Sabres team averaging just 2.9 goals per game (GPG), 22nd in the NHL, while ranking 26th on the power play at just 16.9%.

In fact, Buffalo has posted a 6-3-0 record across the past nine meetings in the series, while scoring 48 total goals in the past 10 meetings, while Toronto has scored 33 goals in the span. That's 8.1 combined goals per game, and the Over is 7-1-2 in the 10 games dating back to Feb. 16, 2020.

Based on Buffalo's strange dominance in this rivalry, while the Over has cashed frequently, Same-Game Parlay bettors will want to take a chance on the Sabres on the puck line, and, of course, the Over.

Sabres PL (+1.5, -145 at BetMGM)

Over 6.5 (-105 at BetMGM)

Red Wings vs Avalanche

The Red Wings (33-22-6) kick off a four-game road trip against the Avalanche (38-20-5) at Ball Arena in Denver. These teams met at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 22, with the Red Wings eking out a 2-1 win in overtime as slight underdogs as the Under (7) easily connected.

Detroit topped the Avs as part of a five-game winning streak from Feb. 17-27, but the Red Wings have dropped the past two games to the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers by a combined 9-3 margin, limping into the Mile High City as a result.

The Avs will certainly have revenge on their mind. Since that loss in the Motor City, Colorado has posted a 3-2-0 record with 19 goals scored and just 10 allowed. Defense and goaltending has been the rule of the day, with the Under going 5-0-1 in the past six games for Colorado.

The moneyline is too high, and the puck line is too risky, based on Detroit's outright win. As such, the best wager in this game is the Under, as we had just three total goals in the first meeting, and the Under has been on fire for Colorado.

Under 6.5 (+100 at BetMGM)

Senators vs Ducks

Last, and actually, quite least, we get a battle between the Senators (25-31-3) and Ducks (22-36-3), two teams not going to the playoffs.

I won't focus much on this game, although it is worth noting that Anaheim is a home underdog despite the fact it has won four of the past six meetings in this series. We've also seen the Under go 5-0 in the past five meetings, including a 5-1 Anaheim win in Canada's capital city in the first meeting on Feb. 15. The total has gone low in nine of the past 10 in the series, too.

As a home 'dog, Anaheim is worth a look, and the Under is a good play, particularly at plus-money.

Ducks ML (+130 at Caesars)

Under 6.5 (+105 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg Parlay (+2384 at FanDuel)

Sabres PL (+1.5, -146) at Maple Leafs

Over 6.5 (-114) - Sabres at Maple Leafs

Under 6.5 (-104) - Red Wings at Avalanche

Ducks ML (+125) vs. Senators

Under 6.5 (-102) - Ducks vs. Senators

3-Leg Total Parlay (+629 at FanDuel)

Over 6.5 (-114) - Sabres at Maple Leafs

Under 6.5 (-104) - Red Wings at Avalanche

Under 6.5 (-102) - Ducks vs. Senators

Same-Game Parlay (+313 at FanDuel)

Ducks ML (+125) vs. Senators

Under 6.5 (-102) - Ducks vs. Senators

Same-Game Parlay (+206 at FanDuel)