NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for January 17, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We've got a double scoop of NHL games to sink our teeth into tonight, and I've got breakdowns of tonight's action across the board. I made a rule last season: when I bet every game on the board, no matter the size of the board, I call it a "shirt's off smorgasbord." So here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight for the latest rendition of the Shirt's Off Smorgasbord. Don't forget to bring a towel.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Devils -1.5 PL (+132 on FanDuel)

I really don't love this one, but hey, we're bringing a towel to this shirt's off smorgasbord to sop up all the sweat. The Devils are sort of limping into this one. Jack Hughes is sidelined with an injury which leaves a gaping hole in their lineup. Timo Meier returns to the lineup tonight after missing the last 6 games though, so that's a big boost up front. The Habs have lost 7 of their last 10 games, and 4 of those came by 1 goal. I think they're due for a road stinker, so I'm taking the nice plus-money gamble here.

Red Wings Team Total under 2.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

The Red Wings haven't scored more than two goals against the Panthers since February 7, 2021. Need I say more? No, but I will anyway. The Wings have also lost 10 straight to the Cats, and will be without Patrick Kane tonight. The Panthers dropped their last two games after rattling off nine straight wins. I expect a dominant performance from the home team in this one.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Alex Lyon over 30.5 saves (-115 on DraftKings)

I love betting on guys facing their former teams because they always have something extra in the tank to seek revenge on the club that didn't want them. Lyon's got a tough test in Florida tonight. The Panthers average nearly 35 shots on goal per game at home, and have been pumping 36 shots on goal per game in their last 10 games overall. They'll be hungry after 2 straight losses, so I expect Lyon to get absolutely shelled tonight, and even if he gives up a few, this is a solid line.

Dawson Mercer over 0.5 points (-115 on DraftKings)

With Jack Hughes out of the lineup, the Devils need to turn to other young studs in their forward group to step up. Mercer is one of those studs. He's been held off the scoresheet for 2 straight games, but those were tough matchups against the Bruins and Panthers. He's got a juicier opponent in the Habs tonight, a team he's notched 9 points in 7 career games against. I like the Devils to get 3-4 this evening, and I love Mercer's chances of being a part of those tallies.

Happy hunting y'all!