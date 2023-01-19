NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets for Thursday, January 19

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

13 games in the NHL tonight, and I've got a bet for every single one of 'em! It's what I call a shirt's off smorgasbord, y'all. If you're going to bet the whole board when there are 10+ games, you might as well do it with your shirt off. Let's get frisky.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Sign up at DraftKings using the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets upon registration.

Expert NHL Picks Tonight

Blackhawks vs Flyers

The Flyers are actually good right now… and it pains me to admit that. They're 8-2 in their last 10 and are one of the best teams out of the gate here in 2023. The Blackhawks are on the opposite side of that spectrum, and they've only won 3 games on the road all year.

Flyers PL +110

Bruins vs Rangers

I asked this in yesterday's article, and I'll ask it again today: how do you bet against the Bruins right now? You just do it. That's how. The B's played last night, beating the Islanders 4-1 on Long Island. Logic would say they're vulnerable on the second night of a back-to-back. Igor Shesterkin, go steal a game!

Rangers ML -105

Bruins fans should be excited as sports betting is coming to Massachusetts in March. Get in on the action if you're in Massachusetts with the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code for first bet insurance worth up to $1,000.

Jets vs Maple Leafs

This matchup pits the two highest-ranked Canadian teams against one another, and they also happen to be two of the highest-ranked teams in the entire league too. The Jets are 6-2 since the calendar turned to 2023, but they stumbled on the road on Monday losing 4-1 to the Canadiens. I picked the Jets to win that one comfortably, as I did on 1/10 when they lost 7-5 in Detroit. The Maple Leafs are a considerably tougher opponent than either of those squads, but they come into tonight just 5-4-1 in their last 10. The Jets are a pedestrian 12-9-3 on the road this season while the Maple Leafs boast an impressive 16-3-4 home record. In a tilt between two teams that are nearly identical on paper, I'm going with the home-ice advantage.

Maple Leafs ML -170

Wild vs Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are usually an excellent team on home ice, yet they're just 2-2-1 in their last 5. Even though the Wild are a tough team, I think the Canes get back to their winning ways tonight especially after a disappointing shootout loss at home to the Canucks on Sunday.

Hurricanes ML -175

Ducks vs Blue Jackets

These teams are so bad that they hardly warrant a proper analysis. But, of the 13 total wins the Blue Jackets have this season, 10 have come on home ice where they play tonight.

Blue Jackets ML -165

Blue Jackets fans can get in on the action at Caesars using the Caesars Ohio promo code for $1,500 on Caesars.

Panthers vs Canadiens

This one is actually pretty simple. The Canadiens have won 2 straight against teams that were clear favorites coming into those matchups, besting the Rangers on Sunday and the Jets on Tuesday. The Panthers are the clear favorite to win tonight, and I just don't think the Habs have what it takes to surprise a third team in a row.

Panthers PL +100

Islanders vs Sabres

I am 1-3 the last 4 times I've bet the Islanders. They played last night and got smoked by the Bruins. Back-to-backs are tough especially when the opponent in the second game comes in rested. The Sabres are rested, and I think they're due. Islanders, I'm ready to be let down again.

Sabres ML -125

Predators vs Blues

The Preds have won 2-straight and the Blues are coming off a win too. I think it's more likely the Blues win their second in a row than the Preds winning their third in a row.

Blues ML -105

Capitals vs Coyotes

I can't believe I'm saying this, but this is a big game for the Caps. Sure, playing the Coyotes who are in the sweepstakes for a lottery pick in the upcoming draft doesn't immediately jump out as an important matchup, but hear me out. After an 11-2-2 stretch in December, the Caps are 3-4-1 since the flip of the calendar and have lost 3 of their last 4. They brought veteran stalwarts Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back into the lineup earlier in the month to give those key players their first ice time of the season coming off major surgeries. Since, the Caps just haven't been able to get their mojo, and have the chance to start doing so tonight in Tempe. They enter tonight's tilt with 8 wins in their last 9 road games. The 'Yotes just snapped a 9-game losing streak with Tuesday's shootout win over the Red Wings, and even though they took the only other matchup with the Caps 3-2 way back on Nov. 5, I think the away team figures out their swagger tonight.

Capitals PL +120

Lightning vs Oilers

Both these teams come into tonight's tilt riding win streaks. The Bolts notched their 5th in a row just last night in Vancouver, with Steven Stamkos scoring career goals 500, 501, and 502 in a hat trick. The Oilers have rattled off 4 straight wins all over fellow Pacific Division foes. We've got a heavyweight bout in this one that sees the highest-scoring pair of teammates in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl take on the second-highest-scoring pair in Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point. The Oilers haven't been that great at home with an 11-11-2 record overall, but the Bolts also haven't been that great on the road either only coming in at 12-9. This game reminds me of another back-to-back the Bolts completed recently. They went into Chicago and bested the Blackhawks on January 3rd only to fall to the Wild 5-1 in Minneapolis the next night. I like the rested legs, especially when they're attached to one of the NHL's fastest teams.

Oilers ML -120

Devils vs Kraken

The Devils are 18-2-1 on the road this year. Wowzers. They come into Seattle tonight riding a 5-game win streak with 4 of those coming on the road. The Kraken can relate to road success, recently sweeping all 7 games of their latest road trip, which included wins over the Maple Leafs, Bruins, and Lightning. They cooled off in their last two games though, dropping Monday's return home to the Lightning and then losing in Edmonton the next night. It's really hard to win every game on a road trip, so I like the Kraken's chances to avoid losing their 3rd straight while handing the Devils their first loss in their West Coast road swing.

Kraken ML +105

Red Wings vs Golden Knights

Anytime I wrote about the Golden Knights playing at home earlier in the season, I would pick them almost exclusively because of the "Vegas flu." This was assuming that the Knights were historically victorious at home because visiting teams that had the night off before playing would hit the Strip and leave their souls in Sin City. That theory hasn't translated to this season since the Knights are only 13-12 at home. The Red Wings aren't exactly a formidable foe though, and they've got a band of youngsters who might give in to temptations outside their hotel…

Golden Knights ML -170

Stars vs Kings

I don't like betting against the Stars in general, and I definitely don't like betting on them to lose two games in a row. They blew a 3-0 lead last night in San Jose and let the Sharks steal a 4-3 win. In most any other building, I would say the Stars were still in good shape despite the back-to-back. But the Kings have found a solid stride of late, and recently bested the Stars in LA on the 3rd. Give me the home team with rested legs.

Kings ML -135

Happy hunting y'all!