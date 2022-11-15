NHL Picks Tonight: Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, November 15

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Tuesday, November 15

It's one of those nights. Nine games of NHL action on the board. Juicy matchups. Streaks at the brink. Storylines galore. It's the kind of night that makes sweating out bets even more fun because not only do you get to win or lose, you can pretend you're an expert hockey analyst who properly foretold the future (kind of like what I do here…). So, from one "expert" to the next, let's go have a night!

Game Picks

Stars vs Lightning

The Stars heading to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning is one of the best games on the slate tonight in this rematch of the 2020 Stanley Cup in the bubble. These teams match up so well against one another because they play a similar style. Tons of firepower up front with some perennial all-stars that can rack up points complemented by some slick skating D men who can pad the stat sheet too, and are backstopped by superstar goaltenders. They are both coming off victories, with the Stars dispatching the Flyers 5-1 and the Bolts handling the Caps 6-3. I feel like tonight will be a test of who can outmuscle the opposition in the dirty areas along the walls and in the corners to find some open ice and get the bounces.

NHL Picks and Props for Stars-Lightning

Stars ML +135

Under 6.5 -120

Victor Hedman over 2.5 shots on goal -130

Capitals vs Panthers

I am prepared to be disappointed. I'll show my hand before even getting through this paragraph: I like the Caps in this one. Sure, they got embarrassed 6-3 on Sunday night in Tampa, but they preceded that embarrassment with a 5-1 smash of that same Bolts team two nights before. I think Vegas gave them great lines for this game against the Panthers, and I also expect them to bounce back. The Panthers are a great team, but I think they have much more to give than their 8-6-1 record indicates. On some nights they'll lose to the Coyotes, and on others, they'll shut out the Hurricanes. They're 4-1-1 at home though, so their own barn gets their best hockey.

NHL Player Props and Best Bets for Capitals vs. Panthers

Caps PL -155

Over 6.5 -115

Evgeny Kuznetsov over 2.5 shots on goal -110

Canucks vs Sabres

This is the type of game that no one outside of the hometown fans for each squad is paying attention to, other than gamblers. There's no rivalry here. They play in separate conferences and this has little implication on divisional standings. Yet, there's some intrigue in this one for sure. The Canucks come in losers of 3-straight and the Sabres come in on their own 5-game losing streak. The Canucks have scored 53 goals and surrendered a whopping 68, while the Sabres have scored 55 and allowed 53. Both teams feature young up-and-coming stars that can make any game interesting if they catch fire, and each bench is due for a victory. One of them is going to get off the snide tonight, which makes it a fun streaky game to bet on!

NHL Bets for Canucks-Sabres

Sabres ML -120

Over 6.5 -125

Alex Tuch over 2.5 shots on goal -125

NHL Picks and Props Tonight

A smattering of picks and props I like for the rest of the board:

Devils, Canadiens under 6.5 -110

Penguins ML -105

Flyers ML -105

Red Wings, Ducks under 6.5 -110

Rickard Rakell (PIT) over 2.5 shots on goal -130

Reilly Smith (VGK) over 2.5 shots on goal -120

Kirby Dach (MTL) over 0.5 points -110

Carter Verhaeghe (FLA) over 0.5 points -150

Matthew Boldy (MIN) over 0.5 points -130

Same Game Parlay: Moneyline / Total Goals, Red Wings / Under 6.5 +245

Happy hunting y'all!