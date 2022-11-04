NHL Picks Tonight: Best Bets and Props for Friday, November 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

There are only two games on the NHL slate tonight. There were 13 last night. We've had more winning days than losing days of late. Many would take the night off tonight. We, my friends, are not those many. We are the few, the proud, the brave. The friskiest. The frostiest. The frothiest. We're getting after it, and here's what I like. Happy Friday!

Blue Jackets vs Avalanche

This should be the type of matchup where you close your eyes, hammer the Avalanche, load up on Avs player props, and turn your phone on airplane mode until seeing your winnings come in. But. It's 2022, and of course, things are weird. The Avalanche are a little wonky right now. They've lost two straight to the Devils and Islanders, and also have losses to the Kraken and Jets to round out their 4-4-1 record. They've played six of their games on the road, and return home to Denver to hopefully find some more consistency with the elite level of talent they have. The Blue Jackets have lost three straight, have a -18 goal differential, and are sitting at 3-7. I'm not necessarily closing my eyes though because, in that spiral, the Jackets managed to come out of Madison Square Garden with a 5-1 victory over the Rangers. They've got enough talent to be competitive, so they're more than capable of surprises. That said…

NHL Picks for Avalanche-Blue Jackets

Avalanche PL +100

60 Min Line, Avalanche -165

Team Total Goals, Avalanche over 3.5 -165

Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes

This matchup is a tale of expectations versus reality. The expectations for the Hurricanes are high. It seems like it's a run to the Cup or bust for Rod The Bod's squad. And they've played up to those expectations so far, coming into tonight at 7-2-1 with a shootout victory over the Lightning last night for their 3rd straight. But, if I had to be picky, that was really their first win over a team that seems to be at or above their caliber. Their other wins came against lower to middle-of-the-pack teams, and in the games they've played against likely playoff teams, they've lost (Flames, Oilers, Islanders). The Sabres do not seem to be in those realms, as many might've expected. They're heading to Raleigh with a 7-3 record and a 3-game win streak. They've given up the same amount of goals as the league-leading Bruins have at 28 and have scored 43 which puts them in the Top 5 of that category. The catch… the Hurricanes have also surrendered only 28. This one might come down to who has more juice in the tank in the closing minutes.

NHL Picks for Sabres-Hurricanes

Sabres +165

Under 6.5 -110

Sabres over 2.5 -130

Happy hunting y'all!