NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for December 29

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy last Friday of the year! The NHL is blessing us with 9 games of action to make it a good one too. Let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight, y'all!

Check out the ESPN BET promo code for $250 in bonus bets at signup today.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Devils, Senators over 6.5 (-162 on FanDuel)

Both are in the Top 5 league-wide in goals against, and both teams are in the Top 10 in goals scored too. They both come in on respective winning streaks, with the Devils' at 3 and the Sens' at 2. 5 of the last 6 games have hit this prop for the Sens too, including 5 in a row.

Avalanche +1.5 PL (+145 on DraftKings)

The Avs just blew a 4-0 lead in the 3rd period to lose to the Coyotes, so I expect Nathan MacKinnon and company to come out with a vengeance. The Avs have beaten the Blues in 8 of their last 10 games overall, and 5 of those wins came by 2+.

Predators ML (-104 on FanDuel)

I like this near-even money for the Preds on the road in Detroit tonight. The Wings are 2-8 in their last 10 games, and the Predators are coming off back-to-back losses. I like Nashville to bounce back tonight.

Stay up to date on the NHL props market with our NHL props page with the latest prices and best odds across the best sports betting sites. RotoWire also recently launched an NHL Top Props page with the most favorable props to target on any slate.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Brady Tkachuk over 3.5 shots on goal (-160 on DraftKings)

Brady hit this prop in 14 of his 18 home games, including 4 straight and 9 of his last 10. He's been playing with some serious fire of late, and I like him to show up big in front of his home fans tonight.

Patrick Kane over 2.5 shots on goal (-160 on DraftKings)

Hockeytown looks great on #88. He's hit in 3 straight and 5 of his last 6. He's got incredible chemistry with Alex DeBrincat, and even though I like the Predators to win the game, I think the Wings get their fair share of chances.

Elvis Merzlikins over 29.5 saves (-124 on FanDuel)

Elvis had 50 saves against the Maple Leafs last week. The Blue Jackets are allowing 35+ shots on goal in their last 10, and Toronto is averaging about 34 in their last 10 too.

Happy Hunting, y'all!