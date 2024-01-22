NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for January 22, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy Monday! We've got some solid NHL matchups to work through tonight. Keep an eye on the tilt in Beantown where the best of the West meets the beast of the East, Jets-Bruins promises to be primetime TV. But we're gamblers here, so let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight, shall we?

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Bruins ML (-130 on DraftKings)

The Jets had lost 6 in a row to the Bruins before beating them 5-1 on December 23. That win was in Winnipeg though, and the B's are a different animal on home ice in Boston. The Bruins have won 4 straight at home, 7 of their last 10 there, and have only lost in regulation at home 3 times all season. Both clubs come into this tilt on hot streaks, but I'll take the home-ice advantage here.

Coyotes ML (+130 on DraftKings)

This is a go-with-your-gut kind of play. The Penguins have beaten the Coyotes 11 straight times. They should win this game again tonight too, but that is why I'm picking against them. The Yotes are sneaky at Mullett Arena. They've had two 4-game win streaks on home ice this season, and they just beat the Predators to start a new streak on Saturday. They don't call it gambling for nothing, and this is definitely one of those bets.

Golden Knights ML (+104 on FanDuel)

We're definitely going to be sweating tonight, but I like Bruce Cassidy's team as the underdogs here. They're riding a 3-game win streak after knocking off the Rangers, Penguins, and Predators. The Devils have been flimsy of late trying to find their footing without Jack Hughes in the lineup. The Devils are surprisingly worse at home as well and have lost 3 straight in their own barn.

Hockey fans can check out the best NHL betting offerings at Caesars when they sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Sam Bennett to record 3+ shots on goal (-135 on FanDuel)

Riding the hot hand here. Bennett's hit 3+ shots in 3 straight and 7 of his last 9 games. Aleksander Barkov is still injured, so I like the Carter Verhaeghe, Matthew Tkachuk, and Bennett line to get a lot of chances in this one.

Connor Ingram under 3.5 goals against (-140 on DraftKings)

This is piggybacking my Coyotes ML bet above. I like the Yotes to steal this one in the desert. The Pens haven't scored more than 3 goals in 4 straight games and have only done so in 7 of their last 10 overall. The Coyotes have also held opponents to 3 goals or less in 6 of their last 10 games too.

Elias Pettersson over 1.5 points (+140 on DraftKings)

Love Petey's matchup with the Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks on home ice tonight. The guy's got 18 points in his last 10 games so he's almost swinging at this clip anyway, but he's also notched 2+ points in 5 of his last 10 games at home. Why not?

Happy hunting y'all!