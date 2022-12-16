NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Friday, December 16

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: Free Expert NHL Picks for December 16

Happy Friday! Love me a good Friday night of NHL games. There are 3 games to put some action on tonight, which is a nice, appetizer for the weekend just like any solid Friday night outing should be. Let's get this weekend started off hot. Here are the best NHL bets for tonight!

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Blackhawks vs Wild

I picked the Blackhawks to cover at home against the Golden Knights last night, and boy was a sorely mistaken. They got worked 4-1. The Blackhawks have not covered a puck line spread in their last 5 games and have been beaten by 2 or more in 7 of their last 10. They have 1 win in that timeframe and only 2 wins since 11/12. That's a brutal slump. They head into Minnesota to take on their Central division foe Wild who are on a 3-game win streak and have won 7 of their last 10. These teams met way back on 10/30 and the Wild walked out of Chicago with a 4-3 win. It's hard to find a reason to believe the Blackhawks can muster up a win tonight, or even just a close contest on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Best Bet: Wild PL -145

Blues vs Flames

The Blues eeked out a 4-3 win in a shootout in Edmonton last night on the back of a super late game-tying goal in the 3rd. They've been up and down of late, going 4-5-1 in their last 10. They'll take on a Flames team in Calgary tonight that needs a moral boost badly. The Flames just haven't caught fire as expected this season and are looking to break a 4-game losing streak. They lost their last 3 in extra time though, with an overtime loss to the vaunted Maple Leafs in Toronto, followed by two shootout losses to the Canadiens and Canucks. One could argue that they're due.

Best Bet: Flames ML -195

Islanders vs Coyotes

I can't believe I'm about to say this but the Coyotes might be really competitive at home. They play in a college rink on Arizona State's campus. They have a student section and everything. Yet, they've gone 3-2-1 in their 5 home games thus far this season, and most recently stunned the bruins 4-3 on 12/9. If they can skate with the Bruins when they're at home, they might be able to skate with anyone. The Islanders come to town tonight having just lost 4-3 in a shootout in Boston. That's a super respectable result considering the Bruins haven't lost at home yet this season. They also knocked off the Devils just two games prior, 6-4 on the road. These teams met on 11/10 in Long Island and the Coyotes mustered a 2-0 shutout. All signs actually point to this one being a good game, and I also can't believe I convinced myself to admit that.

Best Bet: Coyotes PL +165

Happy hunting y'all!