NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Betting Picks for Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

NHL Picks for January 12: Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7) hit the road to battle the Detroit Red WIngs (17-15-7) Thursday evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in a battle between Original Six foes.

This is the third of four meetings during the regular season, with the Leafs winning 4-1 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 7 in the most recent meeting, while also doubling up the Wings 4-2 on Nov. 28 at LCA. The Under cashed in each of the first two battles this season.

Ville Husso (13-8-5, 3.03 GAA, .901 SV%, 3 SO) is confirmed to start for the Wings. He faced the Leafs in the first matchup Nov. 28 in The D, but he allowed four goals on just 13 shots before getting yanked midway through the second period.

Husso hasn't been much better lately, conceding four or more goals in six of his past seven outings, and he is 1-2-0 with a dismal 4.39 GAA and .845 SV% in three January assignments.

The Leafs are expected to counter with Ilya Samsonov (12-3-1, 2.29 GAA, .916 SV%, 2 SO) after Matt Murray turned back the Predators in the first game of the back-to-back set Tuesday night.

Samsonov's last start came against the Red Wings on Jan. 7 in Hogtown, as the Leafs picked up a 4-1 win. He made 22 saves on 23 shots, with Jake Walman opening the scoring for the Wings to give Detroit a brief lead.

Toronto scored four unanswered goals after Walman's goal, as Mitch Marner scored on the power play, John Tavares scored the game-winning goal early in the second period, and Pontus Holmberg added insurance in the third. Tavares also added with an empty-net goal to put a bow on the scoring.

The Leafs are 10-4 in the past 14 games on the road, while going 4-0 in the past four on no rest. The Leafs are also 10-2 in the past 12 against losing teams, while going 22-6 in the past 28 against the Wings, and 5-0 in the past five skates in the Motor City.

The favorite is 23-3 in the past 26 meetings in this series, and Toronto is a solid moderate favorite play.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Maple Leafs ML (-140 at BetMGM)

Lately for Toronto, it's been all about the Over, going 6-2 in the past eight games overall. However, the Under is 6-2-1 in the past nine tries against Atlantic Division teams, and the Under is 5-1-1 in the past seven in the fourth game of a 4-in-6 (four games in six days) situation.

In addition, the Under is 11-5-1 in the previous 17 meetings between these rivals in the Motor City, while going 2-0 in the two previous meetings overall this season.

For the Wings, the Under has hit in four of the past five games overall, while going 4-0 in the past four against Eastern Conference foes. While Husso has been very giving lately, if you can get this line at Under 6.5, and at plus-money, it's worth a roll of the dice.

NHL Totals Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Under 6.5 (+105 at BetMGM)

NHL Team Props for Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Looking to the props, there are a handful of team props worth playing.

If you're a little more of a gambler, and prefer the Leafs on the puck line, rather than the money line, playing Toronto -1.5 (+165) is a strong play. The Leafs have covered the puck line in each of the first two meetings with a margin of victory of 2.5 goals per game (GPG).

Maple Leafs PL -1.5 (+165 at BetMGM)

I am feeling a total of six goals in this one, with the Maple Leafs coming away with a 4-2 victory on the road. As such, playing the exact total of six goals in regular times gives you an opportunity to multiply your initial wager by 4 1/2. And if you're REALLY feeling adventurous, playing 4-2 for the correct score for the full game will net you +1900 (at BetMGM) if that comes through.