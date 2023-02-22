NHL Picks Tonight: Free NHL Player Props and Best Bets for Blackhawks vs. Stars

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for February 22: Expert Picks and Props for Blackhawks vs. Stars

The Chicago Blackhawks (19-32-5) face the quick turnaround, traveling to meet the Dallas Stars (30-15-12) on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT).

The Blackhawks had an emotional 3-2 win in a shootout over the Vegas Golden Knights at United Center on Tuesday. In overtime, it appeared Patrick Kane beat the buzzer with a game-winning goal on a breakaway, but replay showed the puck didn't cross the line before the green light went off indicating time had expired.

Tyler Johnson ended up saving the Blackhawks in the shootout, as he was the only player from either team to beat a goaltender in the extra session.

After the game, the Blackhawks beat feet for the airport, flying to Dallas during the wee hours, arriving into DFW at 2:33 a.m. CT. That's an awfully late arrival into the hotel, even if the puck drop is at 8:30 p.m. CT. Expect the Blackhawks to have some heavy legs.

The Stars are rather heavy favorites, but they'll cost you more than four times your potential return if you were to just bet the favorite on the money line. That's a foolish risk anytime, but especially because Dallas can't hit the broad side of a barn lately. The Stars have lit the lamp just five times in the previous five outings, or 1.25 goals per game (GPG).

After Petr Mrazek won in the crease Tuesday, the Blackhawks are expected to turn to rookie Jaxson Stauber (4-1-0, 2.77 GAA, .912 SV%). He has been a breath of fresh air for head coach Luke Richardson's bunch.

The Stars are expected to counter with Jake Oettinger (23-7-9, 2.20 GAA, .926 SV%, 4 SO). He won his only previous outing against the 'Hawks this season, although they made him work for it. The Lakeville, Minn. native allowed four goals on 31 shots back on Nov. 23 in a win in the Metroplex. However, with no Jonathan Toews in the lineup, and tired legs after a late-night odyssey to get to Big D, expect the scores to be low.

I like the Blackhawks on the puck line, especially if you're offered +2.5, as opposed to +1.5, coupled with the Under for a nice parlay opportunity.

NHL Money Line Bets for Blackhawks vs. Stars

Blackhawks PL (+2.5, -140 at BetMGM)

As mentioned, I expect the Blackhawks to have heavy legs and for Chicago to look like its skating in sand after a tough turnaround. Facing Oettinger is not what you want if you don't have a pep in your step, as he can easily post a shutout on any given night.

The Stars have had difficulty flicking the switch for the goal lamp lately, going for 1.25 GPG across the past four outings. And overall, it's been all about the Under lately, cashing in a crazy 11 consecutive games for Dallas.

Widening the view, the Stars have cashed the Under at a 24-5-1 clip across the past 30 games, while hitting the Under in 10 of the past 11 at home. The Under is also 5-0 in the past five inside the Central Division, too.

To make matters even better, the public is hitting the Over at a 3-to-1 clip, and that's usually a good sign. Always go against Joey Public when they're leaning strong in one direction.

NHL Totals Bets for Blackhawks vs. Stars

Under 6 (-110 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Blackhawks vs. Stars

For player props, we have a pair of bangers for this Central Division clash in Big D.

All-Star rearguard Seth Jones beat Oettinger in that first matchup back in late November, and he is a good bet to simply notch a point here. As mentioned above, the points are likely to be at a premium in this game, but at plus-money, Jonesey is worth a look as he tries to etch his name onto the scoresheet with a goal or an apple. He has been blanked in six in a row, so he is definitely due.

Seth Jones Over 0.5 Points (+128 at FanDuel)

On the Stars side, Jamie Benn notched a goal with an assist in the first meeting with Chicago around Turkey Day. That's solid, and he has lit the lamp three times in the past five games, too. As an anytime goal scorer at plus-money, he's just too hard to pass on here against a rookie tendy, especially for a chance to more than double up.