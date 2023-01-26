NHL Picks Tonight: NHL Best Bets for Thursday, January 26

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Nine games in the NHL tonight, and I've got a bet for every single one of 'em!

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Bruins vs Lightning

In the words of Darren Pang, holy jumpin' do we have a tilt tonight! The B's are winning at a legendary pace, and are on track to break the single-season wins record. Two teams hold that record at 62 games: the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Since setting that record, the Bolts have been a model for consistency, winning 2 Cups in the process and going to a third. They're looking every bit like a serious contender this season too, and facing off at home against the league's best team is a meaningful test. And if the B's really are ready to take that next step, this is a big opportunity for them too. Expect a playoff-like atmosphere at Amelie Arena. The Bolts haven't lost in their own building since 12/6, around the same time the Bruins last lost on the road in regulation on 12/9. The Bruins have won the first two games of the season series so far, both back at the end of November. I think it'd be tough for them to win 3 in a row against this squad, so…

Lightning ML -105

Penguins vs Capitals

Any game between these squads is always exceptional television. The Caps come into this one loser of 2-straight and on a 4-6 skid over their last 10. The Pens have been wobbly in the new year so far too, but have managed wins in 3 of their last 5, going into overtime in 4 of those games. The Pens beat the Caps at Capital One Arena way back on Nov. 9, but the Caps were struggling at that point and have gained so much momentum since Thanksgiving. Pittsburgh's starting goaltender Tristan Jarry hit the injured list this week, and their backup depth is sparse at best. As a DC native, it pleasures me to say…

Capitals ML -125

Red Wings vs Canadiens

These teams have played two games against one another so far this season and both tilts came in the first few weeks of the season. The Red Wings won 3-0 in Detroit on opening weekend, and the Habs won 3-2 in Detroit on 11/8. The Red Wings have a few impressive victories under their belt of late, including wins over the Jets, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights. The Canadiens also bested the Maple Leafs and Jets this month and have a victory over the Rangers too. Not much separates these clubs on paper, but I'm seeing the Cole Caufield injury being a crack in the Habs' dam that will just keep getting wider.

Red Wings ML -150

Devils vs Predators

The Preds have won back-to-back games on home ice in the past week, beating the Kings on Saturday and the Jets on Tuesday. Those are both impressive wins considering the Kings and Jets are ahead of the Preds in the standings, and those Ws made it 4-straight wins at Bridgestone Arena. They have a tough task tonight taking on arguably the league's best road team in the Devils, who are 18-2-2 away from home ice this season. The Devils are playing lights out overall right now too and are 9-1-2 since 12/30. I like their chances to spoil the Preds' home win streak.

Devils ML -125

Flyers vs Wild

The Wild have lost 3-straight and are needing a bounce-back win after falling out of playoff position due to their skid and the Avalanche's 6-game heater. They're a better team than the Flyers, and although the Flyers have been playing inspired hockey in 2023 thus far, I'm hammering the home team.

Wild PL +105

Sabres vs Jets

The Sabres are on a 4-game wins streak and have dropped 17 goals in that stretch. They're 5-1-1 in their last 7 games since January 12. Who'd they play on the 12th? The Jets, losing 4-2 in Buffalo despite winning the shot battle 41-27. The Jets are just 4-3 since that contest and return home tonight after dropping a Central Division tilt in Nashville on Tuesday. The Sabres just bested the Stars and Blues as the visiting team on Monday and Tuesday, but the Jets are 17-6 at home this season and haven't lost a game in Winnipeg in 2023.

Jets ML -180

Ducks vs Avalanche

The Avs have won 6 in a row and have looked exceptional doing it. Am I going to pick a team that's only won 6 games on the road all year to come into Denver to spoil that hot streak? Not a chance.

Avalanche PL -145

Blackhawks vs Flames

The Flames opened as a favorite at -410 on the moneyline and -150 on the puck line. Wowzers. Basically, the bookmaker is saying Darryl Sutter lit a torrential fire under his team's ass and will run over the with his farm plow if they lose to a team that is actively trying to lose games. If that doesn't fire you up to go win a hockey game (or a puck line bet that kind of seems too good to be true) then I don't know what does.

Flames PL -150

Blues vs Coyotes

I want to take the Coyotes at home because I desperately want the Mullett Arena bias to be more successful (because, mullets). But, it's just not, and I think the Blues bounce back after losing two in a row.

Blues ML -155

Happy hunting y'all!