NHL Trade Tips: It's Pastrnak time!

This article is part of our NHL Trade Tips series.

Thomas also returns Tuesday after missing 12 games with a broken ankle. Thomas started the season with a goal and six points in seven appearances, after

This is a prime time to get Eriksson Ek as he returns Tuesday after he missed Saturday's game versus Dallas with a lower-body injury. Eriksson Ek is returning to the top line, alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy , as the Wild are using their top three forwards on their first unit. Eriksson Ek started the season on the top line, but he was quickly replaced by Marco Rossi when Eriksson Ek missed a pair of games early in the season with a broken nose. Eriksson Ek has eight points in 14 games after garnering 30 goals and 64 points with a plus-18 rating in 77 regular-season games last season. He also plays on the top power play where he was a stud in 2023-24, scoring 12 times for the second year in a row, while adding nine assists.

Here are some players that you could deal for and trade elsewhere.

There are a couple of players returning from injury for whom I'm interested in trading this week, while I am also quite interested to see what David Pastrnak is able to do with Joe Sacco behind the bench.

TRADE FOR

Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Wild (82 percent rostered)

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Eriksson Ek for Kyle Palmieri.

Robert Thomas, C, Blues (75 percent rostered)

Thomas also returns Tuesday after missing 12 games with a broken ankle. Thomas started the season with a goal and six points in seven appearances, after a great 2023-24 campaign in which he had 26 goals and 60 assists. Thomas will return to his spot on the top unit, alongside Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou, as well as the top power-play. Thomas is the top player on the Blues and should be looked at seriously to improve your fantasy team.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Thomas for Quinton Byfield.

David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins (100 percent rostered)

Pastrnak is pointless in his last two games, giving the Czech superstar only eight goals and 17 points in 20 games. The Bruins fired head coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday and that should improve things for the entire Boston offense, especially Pastrnak, who has struggled this season after back-to-back 110-plus point seasons the last two years. Pastrnak has only four points on the power play, after he had generated 37 and 35 points with the man-advantage in each of the last two seasons. Pastrnak was likely selected as a top-six fantasy pick this season. If you are able to acquire him from some disgruntled fantasy manager, get it done quickly.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Pastrnak for Alex Ovechkin.

TRADE AWAY

Marco Rossi, C, Wild (18 percent rostered)

Rossi had value as the Wild's top center, but with his demotion to the second unit, there is no reason not to trade him at this time. Rossi is off to a very good start – a reason to deal him while he has fantasy value – with five goals and 14 points in 17 contests, but he has only one point in his last three games, necessitating the move down the depth chart. Rossi had 21 goals and 40 points in 82 regular-season games in his first full season in the NHL in 2023-24, and while he should easily surpass that total this season, it's still the proper time to deal him elsewhere.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Rossi for Elias Lindholm.

Kyle Palmieri, RW, Islanders (32 percent rostered)

Palmieri leads the Islanders in points with 16 in 18 games, and is on a four-game point streak with a goal and five points. He is on pace for career highs in goals, assists and points, but I don't think he will be able to keep it up at the age of 33. Palmieri has had a pair of 30-goal seasons, including last season, but his career high in points of 57 was set during the 2015-16 season when he was 24. Palmieri plays on the second line with Maxim Tsyplakov and Brock Nelson, and is currently on the second power play. That doesn't add up to make Palmieri worthwhile to hold on to.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Palmieri for Joel Eriksson Ek.

Martin Necas, C, W, Hurricanes (92 percent rostered)

Necas is off to a tremendous start with 11 goals and 19 assists in just 17 games. He has been held without a point in just two of his 17 appearances and has a 13-game point streak. His career best totals were two seasons ago when he had 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 regular-season games. That's the great news. The bad news is that he is averaging only 2.47 shots on goal, whereas last season he averaged 3.0 shots per game. He has a shooting percentage of 26.2, compared to 10.4 percent and 11.7 percent over the last two seasons. His numbers are too hard to keep up, and if you are able to trade Necas for a top-notch player (like Mikko Rantanen below) do not hesitate to do so.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Necas for Mikko Rantanen.