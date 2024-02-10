Oilers vs Kings Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for February 10th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Oilers at Kings

The Edmonton Oilers (30-16-1) wrap up a three-game road trip Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Kings (23-15-10). Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Oilers had their franchise-record 16-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights. Edmonton started up a new streak with a 5-3 road victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, and now they face the quick turnaround.

The Kings haven't been in action since prior to the All-Star break, last playing on Jan. 31 on the road against the Nashville Predators. L.A. won 4-2 in that game. This is the first game in front of the home fans since Jan. 24, which resulted in a 5-3 loss against the Buffalo Sabres.

These teams last met on Dec. 30, also in L.A., with the Oilers scooping up two points in a 3-2 shootout win, as Stuart Skinner outlasted Cam Talbot for the win as the Oilers cashed as underdogs (+110) as the Under (6.5) hit. That victory was win No. 4 in Edmonton's lengthy streak.

Skinner (23-10-1, 2.43 GAA, .910 SV%, 2 SO) is confirmed to start Saturday's game, and he'll all but likely be opposed by Talbot (14-13-5, 2.59 GAA, .911 SV%, 2 SO) in the rematch. Calvin Pickard made the start in Anaheim, giving Skinner an extra day of rest.

In the first meeting, Kevin Fiala picked up a power-play goal, and Adrian Kempe had an even-strength marker, as L.A. took a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. However, Connor McDavid scored a power-play goal early in the second, and his partner in crime Leon Draisaitl had an even-strength goal later in the period, tying it up at 2-2. McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan scored in the shootout to give the visitors the win.

We'll likely get another tight, hotly-contested game in Los Angeles. It's a little bit of a quirk with the schedule, as the Oilers play on no rest, while the Kings have had nine full days off. The rust is actually likely to affect the Kings, and the Oilers are a good bet since they'll have the All-Star backstop in the crease.

NHL Money Line Bets for Oilers at Kings

Oilers ML (-110 at FanDuel)

Looking to the total, Edmonton saw a rare Over result Friday night in Anaheim, snapping an 11-game Under run. It was the first time the Oilers allowed more than two goals in 15 straight games dating back to Dec. 22, a 4-3 win on the road against the New York Rangers.

The five goals scored were also the most for Edmonton since a five-goal effort against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 2, which also marked the most recent Over result prior to Friday's showing.

The Under cashed in the Dec. 30 meeting in Los Angeles, and the Under holds a slight 4-3-1 edge in the past eight games for the Kings. Los Angeles had some difficulty scoring goals prior to the All-Star break, going for 18 goals in the eight games prior to the hiatus, which is just 2.1 goals per game (GPG). Looking to the Under is the way to go.

NHL Totals Bets for Oilers at Kings

Under 6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

NHL Player Props for Oilers at Kings

Looking to the player props for this Western Conference tilt, we'll take one option from each team. The All-Stars for the Oilers have each been red-hot lately, while the Kings have a couple of lesser options doing good things in the offensive categories lately.

For the visitors, we'll bank on superstar Connor McDavid to notch at least two points in this Western Conference showdown. He is even-money to do just that. McDavid had three assists in Friday's game, and he has managed five goals and 12 points in the past five outings. Keep striking while the iron is blazing hot.

Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (+100 at BetMGM)

As far as the home side is concerned, we'll take a look at Quinton Byfield. The 21-year-old right winger picked up points in four straight games prior to the break, going for two goals and five points with a plus-3 rating. He also had a helper in the first meeting with the Oilers in late December.