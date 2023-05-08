Fantasy Hockey
Paul on DraftKings: DFS Advice for Monday's Playoff Games

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
May 8, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul Bruno joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his best DFS plays for Monday night's playoff action. Paul shakes off Sunday's big loss by the Leafs, and promotes Evander Kane for his captain spot. Watch the clip below for all his picks. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
