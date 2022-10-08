The Goalie Report: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Cap Compliance series.

The Devils do not play their season opener until next Thursday in Philadelphia, but if the season started today, Vanecek has earned the No. 1 job. Entering Saturday, Vanecek is a perfect 3-0-0 with a .945 Sv% on 55 shots against and is the obvious Devils goalie to roster at this moment, but there's a good reason the Capitals moved on from him despite his 20-12-6 record and 0.9 goals saved above average (per hockey-reference.com). Expect the Devils' goaltending situation to be fluid

Reimer looked sharp in his first start of the season even though he was tagged with the loss in the first game of the Global Series, making a key save on a breakaway by Ryan Johansen . The choppy ice due to a warmer than usual rink meant the puck bounced around quite a bit, but Reimer didn't allow any particularly bad goals. It was a good sign for both Reimer and the Sharks, who also started strong last season with four straight wins and finished October 5-3-0. Fantasy managers should feel a little safer using Reimer for the occasional start. Kevin Lankinen and Kaapo Kahkonen are expected to start for Game 2 on Saturday, and Lankinen has a good chance to earn his first win.

Every Saturday, we give you a rundown of notable goalies to help you stay a step ahead in the 2022-23 fantasy season.

James Reimer, Sharks (0-1-0, .903 Sv%, 3.07 GAA)

Reimer looked sharp in his first start of the season even though he was tagged with the loss in the first game of the Global Series, making a key save on a breakaway by Ryan Johansen. The choppy ice due to a warmer than usual rink meant the puck bounced around quite a bit, but Reimer didn't allow any particularly bad goals. It was a good sign for both Reimer and the Sharks, who also started strong last season with four straight wins and finished October 5-3-0. Fantasy managers should feel a little safer using Reimer for the occasional start. Kevin Lankinen and Kaapo Kahkonen are expected to start for Game 2 on Saturday, and Lankinen has a good chance to earn his first win.

Vitek Vanecek, Devils (Preseason: 3-0-0, .945 Sv%, 1.13 GAA)

The Devils do not play their season opener until next Thursday in Philadelphia, but if the season started today, Vanecek has earned the No. 1 job. Entering Saturday, Vanecek is a perfect 3-0-0 with a .945 Sv% on 55 shots against and is the obvious Devils goalie to roster at this moment, but there's a good reason the Capitals moved on from him despite his 20-12-6 record and 0.9 goals saved above average (per hockey-reference.com). Expect the Devils' goaltending situation to be fluid all season, but Vanecek has the inside track. This is a very good team on paper but is still unproven and expected to miss the playoffs, which puts Vanecek near the bottom of the starters.

Craig Anderson, Sabres (Preseason: 2-0-0, .912 Sv%, 2.00 GAA)

There's little doubt in my mind that Anderson will cede a lot of starts to backup Eric Comrie and prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at some point, but Anderson will likely start the season opener on Thursday at home against the Senators, one of his former teams. Anderson has allowed just three goals on 34 shots in the preseason (.912 Sv%), and he had a very strong start last year, going 4-1-0/.939/1.98 in October. Fatigue is a real concern for the oldest player in the league, so Anderson's fantasy value is likely at its highest in the first two months of the season.

Anton Forsberg, Senators (Preseason: 2-1-0, .877 Sv%, 3.70 GAA)

An injury to Cam Talbot has opened the door for Forsberg to be the starter, but he hasn't fared particularly well in the preseason, going 2-1-0 in four appearances with a 3.70 GAA and .877 Sv%. It's worth noting but not particularly significant, since preseason play means very little in the grand scheme of things. Remember also that Forsberg was very good for the Sens last season when they had a far weaker squad. The Sens do not have any back-to-backs for the first two months of the season, and unless Forsberg has a meltdown, backup Magnus Hellberg is unlikely to see a lot of action. Forsberg should be rostered immediately given the Sens' upside.

Martin Jones, Kraken (Preseason: 2-1-0, .925 Sv%, 1.90 GAA)

Jones was signed to replace the injured Chris Driedger and push Philipp Grubauer, and the early indications show that it's working. Jones has a .925 Sv% and 1.90 GAA in two preseason starts, while Grubauer has yet to allow a goal, though he's only faced 27 shots through two games. Jones is notorious for being very good at the beginning of the season; he was 2-0-0/.941/2.01 in October last season and 25-19-2/.915/2.45 in Octobers throughout his career. Fantasy managers can take advantage of Jones' hot Octobers, but both Jones and Grubauer's season-long fantasy value is still very much in flux. Grubauer is worth a stash in case the Kraken improve, and the hope is that he can at least win 20 games.

Charlie Lindgren, Capitals (Preseason: 2-1-0, .953 Sv%, 0.95 GAA)

Both Lindgren and starter Darcy Kuemper have been very good in the preseason. When Kuemper's inevitable injury comes, Lindgren should be one of the most popular waiver-wire adds. His excellent season in the AHL — 24-7-1 with a .925 Sv% and 2.21 GAA for Springfield — was a big reason why the Caps signed him to a multi-year, one-way deal. Keep Lindgren's name on your radar, as he has a chance to become one of the league's best backups in an era where the workload for starters has decreased. The Caps also play a system that has been very good at suppressing shots, making Lindgren's job easier.

Spencer Knight, Panthers (Preseason: 0-2-0, .925 Sv%, 3.37 GAA)

Even though Knight (0-2-0/.925/3.37) has outplayed Sergei Bobrovsky (1-1-0/.868/3.58) during the preseason, and even after signing a three-year extension, Knight is expected to take the back seat for another season. It's been frustrating to roster Knight over the past few years even though Bobrovsky and his contract are a ticking time bomb, and you wonder what will have to happen for the Panthers to commit to Knight. If it ever happens, I don't think it'll be this season, considering how well Bobrovsky played last year. Knight is an expensive bench stash because he's played so sparingly, and goalie slots are too valuable in leagues that limit the number of goalies each fantasy team can roster.