Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There is only one NHL game Monday. The Winnipeg Jets are hosting the St. Louis Blues. That means single-game contests for this 8 p.m. ET puck drop. On Yahoo, that means having $120 in salary to divvy out to five players. Your Superstar will earn you 1.5 times the points. Here are my lineup recommendations for Monday.

SUPERSTAR

Kyle Connor, WPG vs. STL ($27): Connor is the most-dynamic offense player in this game. Last year, he had 47 goals on 317 shots on net, plus 46 assists. This season, the American has 24 goals on 174 shots on target to go with 33 assists through 51 games. Jordan Binnington has a 3.28 GAA and .891 save percentage, so I don't expect him to threaten Connor much, if at all.

FLEX

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. STL ($35): I didn't want to make a goalie my superstar, but I definitely want Hellebuyck in my lineup. He's been one of the top goalies in the NHL, posting a 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage. The Blues, who are on the road, rank 22nd in goals per game and 28th in shots on net per contest. My only fear is heading into the All-Star break the Jets might rest Hellebuyck, but then again, they basically never do that.

Jordan Kyrou, STL at WPG ($24): This is my sole Blues player in my recommendations, I didn't want to just go all Jets players just in case, and Kyrou has been a standout for St. Louis. He has 47 points in 47 games, but Kyrou has also been on fire recently. Over his last nine games he has nine points and 40 shots on net.

Blake Wheeler, WPG vs. STL ($17): After taking a couple games after returning from injury to get his legs under him, Wheeler has gotten into the swing of things. He has 10 points over his last 11 games. The Blues, ranking 26th in GAA and sporting two goalies with GAAs over 3.00, are a favorable matchup for a forward in form.

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. STL ($17): The rookie Perfetti skates on Winnipeg's top line with Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois, which bodes well for his upside and potential. He only has seven goals, but that's with an 8.4 shooting percentage. There is room for improvement there. Plus, he has 22 assists in 46 games as well.

