Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy

Here we go! Monday brings the end of the first round of the NHL playoffs. At 8 p.m. ET, the Devils host the Rangers. With only one game to be played, we have single-game DFS rules. You have a budget of $130 for five players. One is your Superstar, who earns 1.5 times the points. Here's a roster that looked good to me for Monday. Let's start May (and end round one) in style!

SUPERSTAR

Chris Kreider, NYR at NJD ($23): Let's see, do I want my superstar to be going against a rookie goalie with 28 total appearances in the NHL, or against the reigning Vezina winner who has not allowed more than three goals in a playoff game in some 20-odd outings? Yeah, I'd rather target Akira Schmid over Igor Shesterkin. A few key Rangers have had a rough series, which makes sense. The defense and goaltending has largely been strong through six games. Kreider, though, has still managed six goals and three assists to lead the Rangers. Only one other New York player has multiple goals.

FLEX

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at NJD ($33): I don't know if the Rangers win, but with the way the salaries work on Yahoo, and knowing one goalie has to pick up a win, I decided to roll with Shesterkin. He has an 1.79 GAA and .939 save percentage in this series. Don't fear him being in Jersey, either. On the road, including the playoffs, the Russian goalie has a 2.29 GAA and .923 save percentage this year.

Jack Hughes, NJD vs. NYR ($32): The Devils do what they can to put Hughes in position to deliver offensively. He's started 64.9 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone and averaged 3:35 per game on the power play in this series. It's paid off, as he has four points, but also has put 30 shots on net. Only Timo Meier is within 10 shots of him in this series, and Meier has been totally snake bit.

Adam Fox, NYR at NJD ($23): Fox started the series on fire, with six assists in the first two games. Then, Schmid happened. However, in Game 6 the defenseman got back on the score sheet with two more helpers. He's a power-play weapon who had 29 points with the extra man this year. If the Devils lose their discipline, it could pay off for Fox.

Erik Haula ($19): Haula is not a household name, but he is playing on Hughes' wing. That is a big reason why he has started 58.5 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, third most on the Devils behind his two linemates (Ondrej Palat is tops). Haula has delivered, with five points in six games. An 8.5 shooting percentage may have tamped his numbers down during the regular season, but positive regression has arrived at a great time for him.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.