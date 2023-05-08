Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Two NHL fan bases will be happy Monday. First, whichever team wins the chance to draft Conor Bedard. Second, the winner of the one game going on, the Oilers hosting the Golden Knights. Game 3 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. For single-game contests Monday, you get a salary cap of $130 for five players. Your Superstar earns you 1.5 times the points as well. Onto the lineup that stuck out to me!

SUPERSTAR

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. VGK ($36): I mean, who else would it be right now? Draisaitl is having a postseason for the ages. He has six goals in this series, which is notable because, well, the series is only two-games old. The German has 17 points in the playoffs, and only once in his last 25 games has he been held without a point.

FLEX

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. VGK ($26): Hyman isn't skating with Draisaitl and Connor McDavid at even strength, but the magic of the power play remains. The wing has five points, all assists, in this series, and three of them have come with the extra man. Now, the Golden Knights were disciplined in terms of taking penalties during the regular season, but when they were down a man or two, they had the 19th-ranked penalty kill

Mark Stone, VGK at EDM ($23): The Oilers' explosion in Game 2 may have led some to overlook the fact the Golden Knights scored six goals in Game 1. Stuart Skinner has a 3.32 GAA and .895 save percentage in the playoffs. Stone was injured prior to the postseason, but after one game to find his legs, he is now on a six-game point streak.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VGK ($22): Bouchard has been to the blue line what Draisaitl has been to forwards. He has 14 points in the playoffs, including three multi-point games in a row. In every single game in the postseason, the defenseman has at least one power-play point. All Bouchard needs is one opportunity with the extra man.

Chandler Stephenson, VGK at EDM ($19): Stephenson had a five-game point streak end in game 2, but he still had three shots on net and one blocked shot. Also the center played 3:24 on the power play. The Oilers had the 20th-ranked penalty kill during the regular season, so power-play opportunities could prove fruitful in this series for both squads.

