Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy

The Florida Panthers are the underdog story of the summer…alongside the Miami Heat in the NBA. As the Eastern Conference Finals move to Game 3, the Panthers are now at home. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET. On Yahoo, you have $125 in salary for five players, and your Superstar will earn you 1.5 times the points. Onto the lineup!

SUPERSTAR

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. CAR ($34): Obviously, all eyes have been on Tkachuk. The guy just scored overtime winners in two games in a row. However, there's so much more to Tkachuk than those two goals and the celebrations in turn. He has 18 points in 14 games, and he picked up 109 points during the regular season, his first with the Panthers.

FLEX

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. CAR ($32): "Bob" has been a hero, and a great story. The Russian goalie has had a tumultuous career, but it is times like these that we should remember he has won multiple Vezinas. Over his last eight games – from Game 7 against the Bruins through Game 2 of this series – he has an 1.64 GAA and .949 save percentage. The Panthers have lost once in their last 10 games, and now they are at home in what has been a low-scoring series.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. CAR ($21): Bennett has started 60.5 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest on the Panthers. He missed the first game of the playoffs, but he showed zero rust the second he took the ice. Bennett has 10 points and 46 shots on net in 13 postseason contests. Also, unlike a lot of guys with high point totals in the playoffs, he only has an 8.7 shooting percentage, so there is room for Bennett to arguably improve.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at FLA ($19): Jarvis has started 59.6 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, which is not the highest on the Hurricanes, but everybody above him is a fourth liner or third-pair defenseman. Effectively, guys who don't play much. Jarvis, though, is on the first line and the top power-play unit. He's tied for the team lead with five goals and tied for second with 10 points. The Hurricanes only scored two goals in Game 1 of this series, but Jarvis still picked up a goal and an assist.

Jordan Martinook, CAR at FLA ($17): Martinook has been providing some surprising scoring depth for the Hurricanes, as he has 10 points this postseason. He doesn't play on the power play, but the second-line wing has been quite active offensively. Martinook has racked up 39 shots in 13 playoff games. Granted, a lot of his success came against the Devils, but he's shown what he can do when on his game.

