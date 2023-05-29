Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The Western Conference Finals continue! Dallas scored a road win in Game 5, and now they can pull a Celtics on Monday and force a Game 7 after falling down three games to none. First, though, Game 6 in Dallas. You have $125 for your five-man DFS lineup, and your Superstar will earn you 1.5 times the point. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET. Here is the lineup I landed on.

SUPERSTAR

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at DAL ($23): Marchessault went from being the unluckiest guy in the playoffs to the hottest scorer in the playoffs. He has eight goals and six assists over his last nine games, and he's put 37 shots on net in that time as well. On top of that, he's started 65.4 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, most on the Golden Knights. I'm betting on him staying hot.

FLEX

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. VGK ($35): Robertson has been crucial to the Stars offense in this series. After an unexpected goal drought, he has five goals in five games versus the Golden Knights. Hey, he's had over 40 goals in each of his last two campaigns. We know he Robertson can score.

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. VGK ($26): Pavelski hasn't continued at the pace he was producing against the Kraken, but he does have a point on each of his last two games. He played on Dallas' top line next to a red-hot Robertson and Roope Hintz, the leading scorer in the playoffs. That is as good of a spot as a player can be, and Pavelski did have 77 points this season.

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at DAL ($21): After having three points in four games, Pietrangelo doesn't have a point in his last two games. What he does have, though, is nine shots on net and six blocked shots. Jake Oettinger's last two outings have been impressive, but over the course of the postseason he has a .901 save percentage.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK at DAL ($19): The Stars' top line is too star-studded to have the "other guy," but the Golden Knights do, and that's Barbashev. A trade acquisition from the Blues, the Russian has 14 points in 16 playoffs games. That production at this salary is a real opportunity at getting some bang for your buck.

