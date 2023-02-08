Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL just got back to action, and we already have ourselves a rather light day on the schedule. Only four teams are playing Wednesday, but don't let that deter you from partaking in some DFS goodness. Here are a handful of players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MIN ($41): In terms of goals per game, the Wild have the worst offense of the four teams playing Wednesday. Oettinger gets them at home, and he's been stellar most of the times he's taken the ice as is. The Minnesotan has a 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at DAL ($35): The Wild have a game Thursday, which means both Fleury and Filip Gustavsson will get a start, but Gustavsson is projected to get the first game of these two. While he is having a breakthrough campaign, this is the toughest matchup any goalie is facing Wednesday.. The Stars have averaged 3.35 goals per contest, which is top 10 in the NHL.

CENTER

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. VAN ($17): The Canucks are clearly the team to target Wednesday, as they rank 31st in GAA and last on the penalty kill. In his first season with the Rangers, Trocheck has 34 points and 147 shots on net through 50 games. Plus, he's averaged 3:46 per contest with the extra man, so he has the chance to get a lot of time against the league's worst penalty kill.

CENTER TO AVOID

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN at DAL ($20): Eriksson Ek has been down on the third line recently, but hasn't really seen his minutes drop, in part because he plays so much on the power play. In fact, 16 of his 41 points have come with the extra man. Unfortunately for him, the Stars have the second-ranked penalty kill, not to mentioned the second-best GAA.

WING

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. MIN ($24): Pavelski may be 38, but he's still got plenty of gas left in the tank. In fact, he has 14 points over his last 15 games. Gustavsson has a .922 save percentage through 19 appearance, but he had an .892 save percentage in 18 appearances last year, so he isn't a proven commodity yet. Additionally, the Wild have a middling penalty kill, and Pavelski has 16 points on the power play.

Jimmy Vesey, NYR vs. VAN ($11): The Rangers have been doing some line juggling this year, and recently Vesey has been skating on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. To that end, he has a point in three of his last four games. The Canucks have a 3.94 GAA, so Vesey could stay hot as long as he is still skating with those linemates.

WINGS TO AVOID

Matthew Boldy, MIN at DAL ($19): Boldy is getting things done in his sophomore campaign, even if he isn't on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov or Mats Zuccarello. However, Oettinger has a 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage, and also as I noted the Stars have the second-ranked penalty kill. Half of Boldy's 36 points have come with the extra man.

Brock Boeser, VAN at NYR ($17): It's been a tricky year at times for Boeser, who only has nine goals and a 9.9 shooting percentage, and he's been down on the third line recently. The Stars are second in GAA, but the Rangers are third, so this matchup is almost as tough.

DEFENSE

Adam Fox, NYR vs. VAN ($25): It would be nice to be able to save some money on a Rangers defenseman, but that's not really viable. Fortunately, Fox usually delivers, especially on the power play. He's averaged 3:48 per game with the extra man and has 16 power-play points in 50 games. The Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill, so this matchup is right up Fox's alley.

Nils Lundkvist, DAL vs. MIN ($11): In Dallas' first game after the break, Lundkvist picked up an assist and three shots on goal and also played 1:25 on the power play. On top of that, he has four points over his last eight games. If you are going to go with Fox, an option like Lundkvist could help save you some salary.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Quinn Hughes, VAN at NYR ($21): Hughes mostly does his damage on the power play, so the fact the Rangers are on the fringes of the top 10 may not be too worrisome. However, it's a different scenario when Igor Shesterkin is in net. He has a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Russian's career save percentage in .925, so I'd avoid Hughes on the road, even with his power-play prowess.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN at DAL ($18): Spurgeon was hot before the break, and he doesn't really play with the extra man, so the Stars' penalty kill won't get in the way. That being said, he is on the road against the team that ranks second in GAA with a goalie in Oettinger who boasts a .924 save percentage. Spurgeon is still a dicey proposition.

