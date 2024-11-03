Alex Laferriere News: Lights lamp twice Saturday

Laferriere scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago.

The 23-year-old did all the scoring through the first two periods, giving the Kings a 2-0 lead, but Laferriere wound up being the goat when he was the only skater who failed to score in the shootout. He's found the back of the net in three straight games, and after scoring 12 goals in 81 regular-season contests as a rookie in 2023-24, Laferriere has already potted eight in the first 12 games of the current campaign. Saturday's power-play tally was also the first of his NHL career.