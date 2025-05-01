Artturi Lehkonen News: Nets goal in win

Lehkonen scored a goal on eight shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Lehkonen scored for the second game in a row, and his eight shots led all skaters in the contest. The winger has three goals, one assist, 21 shots, 14 hits and a plus-4 rating over six playoff outings. He remains a strong DFS option as long as he's playing on the top line.