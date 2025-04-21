NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games scheduled, including two starting in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. EDT window, one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. and one beginning at 10:00 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Winnipeg (vs. St. Louis) is the biggest favorite on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Avalanche-Stars game is 6.5 goals, and the other contests anticipate 5.5 goals. The first-round matchups between the Canadiens-Capitals and the Oilers-Kings will begin, while the Avalanche and Jets hold 1-0 leads.

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL at DAL ($7,800): Blackwood was superb in Game 1 versus the Stars, stopping 23 of 24 shots in a 5-1 victory. Dallas ranked 21st in the league in goals per game (2.88) in eight games to conclude the 2024-25 regular season, and the team's offensive struggles appear to be lingering into the playoffs.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK vs. EDM ($7,700): Kuemper was outstanding in the 2024-25 regular season, especially on home ice, where he went 20-3-2 with four shutouts, a 1.67 GAA and a .933 save percentage. He posted a 3-1-0 record versus the Oilers this campaign, stopping 96 of 100 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Alex Ovechkin, WSH vs. MTL ($8,300): Ovechkin enters the postseason with 11 goals and 20 points in his last 15 games. He had one marker, two helpers and two shots in two games versus the Canadiens in 2024-25. Ovechkin didn't have a point in the 2024 playoffs but had seven tallies and 15 points in 15 previous postseason outings.

Jordan Kyrou, STL at WPG ($6,800): Kyrou scored a goal and registered four shots in Game 1's 5-3 loss to the Jets. He has four goals, two assists and 18 shots across a four-game point streak dating back to the regular season. He has three goals and one helper in his last five appearances versus Winnipeg.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Stars

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,000), Martin Necas (W - $4,300), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,600)

MacKinnon had one goal, six shots and two assists in Game 1 versus Dallas. He has amassed six goals and 17 points in his last 12 postseason appearances. Necas earned one helper in Saturday's win over the Stars, extending his playoff point streak to three games and four points. Lehkonen potted a goal on two shots in Game 1, giving him seven goals and 12 points in his past 12 playoff outings.

Colorado's top line offers plenty of offensive upside for Monday's slate. MacKinnon has a hefty cap hit, but his linemates have plenty of bang for the buck upside. Dallas allowed the second-most goals per game (4.38) in April at the end of the regular season.

Jets vs. Blues

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,500), Kyle Connor (W - $8,200), Alex Iafallo (W - $5,300)

Scheifele ended the regular season with four goals and 12 points in 13 games. Connor concluded the campaign with four goals and seven assists in 10 outings, and Iafallo had two markers and two helpers in his final five outings.

Winnipeg's top line remained hot in Game 1 versus St. Louis, combining for three goals and four assists in Saturday's 5-3 win. It's an expensive stack, but it could pay off if the Jets and Blues have another high-scoring affair.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at LAK ($6,200): Bouchard compiled one goal, eight assists, 25 shots and six blocks in nine games to wrap up the regular season. In the previous two postseasons, Bouchard is tied with Leon Draisaitl for the second-most points (49) over 37 appearances.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. STL ($6,100): Morrissey earned two assists (one on the power play) and one blocked shot in Saturday's playoff opener. He has collected two goals, eight points, 12 shots and eight blocks in his last five appearances, dating back to the regular season.

John Carlson, WSH vs. MTL ($5,700): Carlson had five helpers (two on the power play), 15 shots and nine blocks in six games before sitting out three games ahead of the playoffs for rest. He contributed two assists, 10 shots and eight blocks in three games versus Montreal during the 2024-25 regular season.

