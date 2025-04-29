Artturi Lehkonen News: Tallies in Game 5 loss

Lehkonen scored a goal, added four hits and added two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Lehkonen has earned two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating over five playoff contests. He's still in a top-line role for now, but with the Avalanche facing elimination Thursday in Game 6, it wouldn't be surprising if head coach Jared Bednar bumped Gabriel Landeskog up to Lehkonen's top-line spot. Lehkonen is still a lock for top-six minutes and can add physicality with his scoring even if his usage is reduced slightly.