Brayden Point News: Deposits empty-netter

Point scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

For much of the game, it didn't look like the Lightning's top line would need to get involved. The Blue Jackets then scored three times in the third period, and Point answered with the empty-netter, extending his point streak to six games (five goals, 11 assists). The 28-year-old center is cruising at a career-best pace with 21 goals, 16 assists, 59 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 25 appearances. He's also shooting 35.6 percent, and while he's been over 20 percent in the last two seasons, he could regress a bit as the campaign progresses.