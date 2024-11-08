Charlie Lindgren News: Surrenders three goals in loss

Lindgren allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Lindgren took his second straight loss, giving up the decisive goal to Evgeni Malkin midway through the third period. The 30-year-old Lindgren has allowed at least three goals in five of his seven starts this season. He's now 3-4-0 with a 2.76 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Capitals will likely start Logan Thompson at St. Louis on Saturday, and with Thompson undefeated so far, he could be in line to take on a larger role if Lindgren remains middling in his starts.