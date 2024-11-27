Charlie Lindgren News: Tending twine Wednesday

Lindgren will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road game against Tampa Bay, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren and Logan Thompson have alternated starts in recent matchups, and that trend will continue against the Lightning on Wednesday. Over his last three starts, Lindgren has logged a 2-1-0 record, 2.36 GAA and .910 save percentage. However, he'll have his hands full Wednesday against the Lightning, who rank fifth in the league with 3.80 goals per game.