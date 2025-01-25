Charlie Lindgren News: Unlucky loss Saturday

Lindgren stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

The Capitals altered their goaltending rotation to allow Logan Thompson to start Tuesday in his hometown of Calgary. That meant a second straight start for Lindgren, who played well but didn't get much help from his teammates in this narrow loss. Quinn Hughes had both of the goals for the Canucks. Lindgren slipped to 11-9-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 23 appearances. Assuming the alternating pattern resumes next week, Lindgren should be penciled in to start in the road-trip finale at Ottawa on Thursday.