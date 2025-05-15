Connor Hellebuyck News: Between pipes in Game 5

Hellebuyck will defend the home crease versus Dallas on Thursday in Game 5, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has been stellar at home during the postseason, going 5-1 with a sparkling 1.99 GAA and a .902 save percentage. This is in stark contrast to his road record during the playoffs, as he has lost all five starts, allowing 24 goals on 116 shots (.793 save percentage). The Stars are averaging 2.91 goals per game in the playoffs, ninth in the NHL.