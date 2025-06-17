Menu
Connor McDavid News: Smothered by kitties in Game 6 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

McDavid had two shots and finished minus-4 in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6 on Tuesday in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The kitties smothered both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on Tuesday, and the rest of the Oilers had no response. Still, he and Draisaitl led all players in scoring with 33 points this postseason. But that's irrelevant to him when the Cup was being hoisted for the second straight season by his opponent.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
