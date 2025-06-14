Connor McDavid News: Tallies in loss

McDavid scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

McDavid got the Oilers on the board at 7:24 of the third period, but they weren't able to form a second straight comeback win. The 28-year-old has a goal and six assists over five contests versus the Panthers in this series. Overall, he's up to 33 points (seven goals, 26 helpers), 78 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 21 playoff outings.