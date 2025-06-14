Corey Perry News: Scores in Game 5 loss

Perry scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Perry has scored five times and added two assists over his last seven games. He brought the Oilers within two goals late in the third period, but that was where their comeback effort ended. Perry is up to 10 goals, four assists, 38 shots on net, 33 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 21 playoff appearances.