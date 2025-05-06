Corey Perry News: Tickles twine in win

Perry scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Perry buried a feed from Connor McDavid at 16:26 of the first period to get the Oilers on the board. This was the start of their comeback effort in the series-opening win. Perry has provided three goals, one assist, eight shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-5 rating over seven playoff outings. He's still seeing somewhat limited minutes, but he's getting most of his even-strength and power-play shifts alongside McDavid, so Perry is in a good position to be a regular contributor on offense.