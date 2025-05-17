Gabriel Vilardi News: Picks up assist

Vilardi recorded an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Vilardi picked up four points over six games in the second round. That was an improvement for the 25-year-old after he was held off the scoresheet in three first-round outings following his return from an upper-body injury. Vilardi added 21 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over nine playoff outings. He was a regular in the Jets' top six in 2024-25, earning 27 goals and 61 points in 71 regular-season games. He's a restricted free agent this offseason, but he should be back in the fold for 2025-26 once he signs a new deal.