Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine in must-win game

Markstrom will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes in Tuesday's Game 5, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Markstrom is 1-3 despite a 2.53 GAA and a .913 save percentage over four playoff games. He's kept things moderately close in the series despite the Devils losing a defenseman to injury nearly every game of the playoffs so far. However, this is a must-win contest, so Markstrom will need to be at his best to send the series back to New Jersey.