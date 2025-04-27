Jacob Markstrom News: Yields four goals in home loss
Markstrom conceded four goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4. The fifth marker was an empty-netter.
Markstrom allowed more than three goals for the first time this postseason, and the Devils were unable to overcome a 3-2 deficit in the second period, even with Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) exiting the game. Markstrom is down to a 1-3 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA over four playoff outings. The 35-year-old and his club are now on the brink of elimination ahead of Game 5, which takes place in Raleigh on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now