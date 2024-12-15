Jake Neighbours News: Produces helper in win

Neighbours notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Neighbours has two goals and three assists over his last six outings as he continues to produce in a top-line role. The 22-year-old winger has avoided a multi-game drought for over a month -- his last one was a two-game dry spell from Nov. 9-12. He's now at 10 goals, seven assists, 63 shots on net, 79 hits, 22 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 32 appearances. Neighbours may not have the most scoring upside, but the steady offense and his physical play make him a solid depth option in fantasy.